Vermont high school football: Scores, results, stats from Week 4

By Jacob Rousseau and Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

See below for live Twitter updates from Free Press Staff Writers Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau during this weekend's Vermont high school football games, and check back later for final scores and game details.

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

Week 3 coverage

Live updates, scores, results from Week 3.

What we learned in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Vermont Varsity Insider: Week 3 high school football power rankings.

Everything Vermont high school football: Here is your one-stop shop each week this season.

WEEK 4 SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY'S GAME

Colchester 12, Burlington/South Burlington 7

C: Matai Callahan (11 carries, 119 yards, 21-yard TD rush, 2-yard TD rush). Caleb LeVasseur (23 carries for 150 yards). Shane Mobley (INT on defense).

SB/B: Sam Parris (11 carries, 31 yards, 2-yard TD rush).

Note: The Lakers scored on the opening drive of the game and their first drive of the second half. The SeaWolves tallied their lone TD 36 seconds into the fourth quarter, but could not get any closer. Mobley's INT saved a TD and sealed the game with 1:38 left in regulation.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Essex 35, BFA-St. Albans 18

E: Tanner Robbins (14 carries, 162 yards, 3 TDs). Charlie Bowen (97 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 87 passing yards). Josh Brown (5 catches, 64 yards). Daniel Rafferty (2 INTs on defense).

B: Liam Wood (13 carries, 52 rushing yards, TD). Seneca Durocher (144 yards from scrimmage, 2 total TDs). James Harrison (TD rush). Deagan Rathburn (5 catches, 44 yards, TD).

Note: Down 12-7 late in the first half, Robbins scored on a 9-yard TD on fourth and short. Then on the second play of the second half, Bowen dashed 64 yards for the score to build the Hornets’ lead to 21-12.

Champlain Valley 50, St. Johnsbury 28

CVU: Jack Sumner (5-yard TD rush, 17-yard TD catch). Max Destito (2-yard TD rush; TD pass). Asher Vaughn (24-yard TD rush, 7-yard TD rush). Jacob Armstrong (6-yard TD catch). Brian Rutherford (50-yard TD catch). Ollie Cheer (2 TD passes).

SJA: Quinn Murphy (2-yard TD rush, 2-yard TD rush; 2 TD passes). Gavynn Kenney-Young (59-yard TD catch). Alejandro Orozco (22-yard TD catch).

Note: Champlain Valley led 33-0 before St. Johnsbury broke through in the third quarter.

Middlebury 28, Rutland 7

MIDD: Cam Stone (11 carries for 121 yards, 47-yard TD rush, 30-yard TD rush). Cole Schnoor (14 carries for 32 yards, 5-yard TD rush, 37-yard TD catch). Gavin McNulty (7 carries for 60 yards). Jacob Kemp (TD pass).

RUT: Eli Pockette (12 for 19 for 131 yards). Jonah Bassett (7 catches for 78 yards). Tyler Weatherhogg (3 catches for 47 yards). Haiden Jones (8 carries for 33 yards, 3-yard TD rush).

Note: Middlebury scored on its second play from scrimmage when Stone burst through the middle for a 47-yard TD. The Tiger defense held Rutland to just 16 first half yards and led 21-0 at the break.

Brattleboro 10, Fair Haven 6

B: Devin Speno (30-yard TD pass). Tristan Evans (TD catch). Jordy Allembert (30-yard field goal).

FH: David Doran (1-yard TD run).

Note: Ahead 7-6 at the break, Allembert knocked through a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cushion Brattleboro's advantage in the defensive struggle.

Lyndon 37, Spaulding 6

L: Ashton Gould (150 rushing yards, 3TDs). Cam Berry (20-yard TD rush). Aiden MacKenzie (40-yard TD rush).

S: Zack Wilson (140 yards pass yards). Ben Hiscock (TD rush).

Note: Lyndon scored three touchdowns in a five-minute span in the second quarter to pull away for the win.

North Country 54, Milton 0

NC: Justin Young (112 rushing yards, 2 TDs). Hayden Boivin (2 TD rushes).

Mill River 26, Woodstock 12

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Burr and Burton 24, Hartford 14

BB: Jack McCoy (8 of 14, 117 yards, TD). Michael Crabtree (19 carries, 88 yards, 2 total TDs). Trevor Greene (3 catches, 78 yards, 2 TDs). Connor McMahon (3 catches, 60 yards). Sebastian Dostal (3-for-3 on PATs; 38-yard field goal).

Note: Crabtree ran for a 3-yard TD and passed for a 48-yard scoring connection to Greene. McCoy tossed a 5-yard TD to Greene.

Bellows Falls 43, U-32 7

BF: Caden Haskell (3 TDs).

Mount Anthony 47, Mount Mansfield 6

MAU: Ayman Naser (17 carries, 94 yards, 2-yard TD rush, 4-yard TDrush; 2 catches, 70 yards, 32-yard TD catch). Tanner Bushee (96 passing yards, 2 TDs; 5 carries, 75 yards, 7-yard TD rush, 8-yard TD rush). Sean MacDonald (39-yard TD catch). Josh Worthington (5-yard TD rush).

MMU: Luke Subin-Billingsley (17-yard TD catch). Nathan Messier (TD pass).

Note Mount Anthony led 33-0 at halftime.

Otter Valley 45, Mount Abraham 26

OV: Caleb Whitney (4 TD passes; TD rush).

Oxbow 35, Missisquoi 8

Springfield 40, Poultney 0

Windsor 42, Rice 8

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX .

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5 .

Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com . Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont high school football: Scores, results, stats from Week 4

