Union City, MI

Union City's Laird, Bronson's Calloway earn TDR Athlete of the Week honors

 3 days ago

Another week down, another round of The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week awards, however this week is a little different.How you ask? Well this week, the honors of both The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week and The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week were voted on by you, the readers. All the glitches and bugs have been fixed and the polls were up and running all week long and here we are, the unveiling of both Athlete of the Week Awards.So without further ado, The Daily Reporter Athletes of the Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jljaQ_0i6mYjAr00

The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week- Riley Laird, Union City Football, Junior, RB/DBLaird was one of nine Branch County Football Players up for the Football Player of the Week honor. Laird was also one of three Union City players up for the award after the Chargers went on the road and brought home a huge 18-16 win over the 5th ranked Reading Rangers.Laird was the leading rusher for Union City in the win, carrying the ball 23 times for 170 yards and one touchdown, a huge 45 yard run on an inside trap play that went to the house, getting Union City on the board.On defense Laird was equally as good, recording four tackles and pulling in a key interception to help Union City improve to 3-1 overall on the season and 3-0 in the Big 8 conference.

The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week- Aubree Calloway, Bronson Volleyball, Sophomore, Middle Blocker

Bronson’s Aubree Calloway was one of five Branch County athletes up for nomination for this week’s Athlete of the Week, coming away with the win in a runaway vote.Calloway is continuing right where she left off from last season, helping a Bronson net attack that is downright dangerous. At the Portage Northern Invitational Calloway recorded an astounding 23 kills, three aces, 12 digs and three blocks.Continuing into the week Calloway helped Bronson in a Big 8 conference sweep of the Jonesville Comets, recording 10 kills, one ace and three blocks.Thanks in large part to Calloway the Vikings remain unbeaten in the Big 8 conference and continue to roll on the season.

Congratulations to Union City’s Riley Laird and Bronson’s Aubree Calloway on earning the vote this week, winning their respective The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week honors.

Stay tuned to The Daily Reporter for next week’s poll and vote for your favorite athlete to win Athlete of the Week. If you have an athlete you feel is deserving of the honor, email Sports Editor Troy Tennyson their name with a few stats so they too can be included in next week’s poll.

