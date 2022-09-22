Read full article on original website
cambridgespy.org
Tidewater Camera Club Speaker Meeting October 3
Tidewater Camera Club will have a meeting on October 3 with guest speaker Mark Hergan. Location: TBD please refer to Tidewatercameraclub.org for information on location. Mark Hergan is an avid sailor and photographer on the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. A graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a founding member of the college’s Offshore Sailing Team. He currently races on the 1932 Chesapeake Bay Log Canoe Mystery as crew and has even skippered her this year in a race. Mark started actively photographing CBYRA junior sailing regattas the summer of 2014 while traveling the Chesapeake Bay with his son and other members of the North East River Yacht Club’s junior sailing team. He could always be found floating around the racing course in his 17′ Boston Whaler Montauk taking photos and assisting junior sailors in need. Mark now travels the bay in an 18′ Scout CC Sportfish photographing the Chesapeake. The Port of Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Log Canoes are his favorite subject and he published his first book on Log Canoes January 2017. His work can be found on social media under Deadrise Marine Photography.
WMDT.com
Local funeral chapel to host event honoring pastors/clergymen making community impact
SALISBURY, Md.- Howell & Jolley Memorial Chapel is hosting its first-ever Honoring Pastors and Clergies event. We’re told the goal is to highlight the work of those leaders and all they do in the community. Several pastors and clergymen are slated to be honored including Reverend Doretta Smith of...
Transitional housing village planned to combat homelessness in South Maryland
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Salisbury held a community build recently for Anne Street Village, its planned cluster of Pallet homes that will help the city combat the chronic issue of homelessness.Anne Street Village will be located in the East Church Street area, at Anne and Short streets."Inside each shelter there's a bed, and there's also going to be a mini fridge, a microwave, a chair and a small table, furnished by the generosity of the community. We also have an air-condition unit and a heater in there," said Brett Sanders, Salisbury Housing First outreach coordinator.The fiberglass units, manufactured by the...
oceancity.com
Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD
The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can...
WMDT.com
GMD: Highlighting local Salisbury man retiring, community member commending years of service
SALISBURY, Md. – Good Morning Delmarva morning anchor, Jordie Clark, is highlighting a local man, John Everett. While some may know him as the primary caretaker at the convenience/recycle center on Mount Hermon road, to others he’s a faithful servant to the community. On Wednesday, September 21st, he punched in for the last time after over 20 years and now heads to retirement. That’s why one community member made sure he felt the love.
WBOC
Leaders Hope An Event In Cambridge Reduces Gun Violence
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Clean-up Day will bring community members, city leaders, and Cambridge police, together. On Sept. 24 the Cambridge Police Department will sponsor a Clean-up day on Pine St. Police hope this day builds a relationship with community members and officers. Chief Justin Todd, of the Cambridge Police Department...
wanderwisdom.com
Visiting the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory in Baltimore
A lifelong resident of Baltimore, Dolores loves to share her interest in the historic spots of her beautiful and quirky home town. The beautiful glass palace at the southwestern edge of Druid Hill Park is the second longest surviving glass botanic conservatory in the United States. Designed by George Aloysius Frederick, the designer of Baltimore City Hall and Cylburn Mansion, the main part of the complex was opened in August 1888. Additional greenhouses were added in the early part of the 20th century. Renovations between 1999 and 2004 added new buildings and included lead paint abatement, soil improvements, and renovations of heating, watering, and drainage systems.
WMDT.com
Sen. Addie Eckardt says her focus shifts to nursing following defeat in Cambridge Mayoral Race
CAMBRIDGE, Md- Following an unsuccessful bid for Cambridge Mayor, State Senator Addie Eckardt tells us she is regrouping before announcing any new plans to run for office. Eckardt tells us she is very involved in her nursing career, and her remaining term in office before January as a State Senator.
talbotspy.org
Spy Report: Frederick Douglass Day at the Talbot County Courthouse
Joined by local organizations, town officials and scores of spectators on Saturday, September 24, 2022, the marching bands of Easton High, Easton Middle School and Cambridge South Dorchester High made their way from Moton Park, up Glenwood Ave. and down Washington St. to join fellow citizens in the celebration of Frederick Douglass Day at the Talbot County Courthouse.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Students react to Hopkins Dining changes
The University recently unveiled its new internally-operated dining plan, which has brought opinions for both new and returning students. The transition was made to allow for more sustainable food practices, enhanced student experience and collaboration with local partners, like Gold Crust Bakery. In an email to The News-Letter, Assistant Vice...
WBOC
Salisbury Prepares for Unity Square, Described as Downtown's New 'Living Room'
SALISBURY, Md. - The Downtown Salisbury parking lot may be full of cars right now, but it will not be the case for long. Unity Square is a sprawling, open air outdoor space that will welcome seating, greenery, sculptures and even a splash pad to the downtown. Mayor Jake Day...
WGMD Radio
Special Meeting of Rehoboth Beach Town Commission Tuesday – on Offshore Wind
The Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 9am to address offshore wind projects that are planned for construction off the Delaware coast. Local, state and federal officials will be taking part – as well as representatives from the wind power industry and the University of Delaware. Members of the Bethany Beach Town Council and staff will also be attending. You can watch on the livestream –
Maryland brewery stocks little free libraries with banned books
MARYLAND, USA — A Maryland Brewery with a reputation for helping defend the first amendment has stepped up to help stock Little Free Libraries with hundreds of restricted titles in celebration of Banned Books Week. What is Banned Books Week?. Banned Books Week is an annual event that celebrates...
Freethink
This start-up is recycling abandoned wooden homes in Baltimore
An initiative in the US city of Baltimore wants to salvage and reuse as much wood as possible, while also creating jobs. The Baltimore Wood Project works with partners such as the US Forest Service to rethink and reclaim wood in the city in order to reduce landfill waste, rejuvenate disused land and engage local communities.
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to student protests of private police at JHU
Mayor Brandon Scott weighed in about the protest that disrupted a town hall at Johns Hopkins University about creating a private police force and other city matters. City police have a draft memo of understanding with the school about how a campus police force would operate and that agreement will eventually make its way through the city council and onto the mayor.
Cape Gazette
Lavender Fields welcomes new season with Fall Fling
Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor, off Coolspring Road near Lewes, helped celebrate the changing of the seasons with its annual Fall Fling, featuring local artisans and tours of the extensive gardens. The five-acre farm has evolved into a year-round agri-tourism destination with a history dating back to 1684. The farm was a working dairy operation by the owners of Lewes Dairy starting in 1958. One of the most unique additions to the farm is a large labyrinth, which is an exact duplicate of the one embedded in the floor of the Cathedral of Chartes near Paris. Go to lavenderfieldsde.com for more information.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
Buddy's in Annapolis leaves seat open to honor owner's son
When you climb the steps at his famous restaurant in Annapolis called, “Buddy’s,” you will notice a table you will never be allowed to sit. It is reserved forever.
parabolicarc.com
Watch NASA Blast the Bejesus Out of an Asteroid on Monday
LAUREL, Md. (NASA PR) — NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, will impact its target asteroid—which poses no threat to Earth—at 7:14 p.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 26. Among...
Ocean City Today
Worcester to post public notices in local papers and online
After experiencing rising advertising costs from a regional publication, the Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to begin posting all public notices online and in locally circulated papers only to keep readers informed. The commissioners approved removing language from the county’s code requiring public notices to be published in a...
