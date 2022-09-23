ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Long-time NOLA restaurant Betsy’s Pancake House may close for good due to growing crime concerns

By Kenny Lopez
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Betsy’s Pancake House, a New Orleans restaurant that’s been in operation since 1986, will soon close its doors due to growing crime concerns, the restaurant’s owners said this week.

With the restaurant opening at 5:30 a.m. daily, owners say employees and customers no longer feel safe during the early morning hours of operation. With many of Betsy’s employees being family members, the family has talked about either moving to Jefferson Parish or closing its doors for good.

Mary Murdock, the co-owner of Betsy’s Pancake House said the restaurant is a part of her mother’s legacy.

“It was opened by my mother, and she was killed by a home invasion so this is her legacy, and it is really sad. I don’t want to lose her legacy,” said Murdock.

Family members say that Betsy was a single mom who opened the business to feed the family growing up. The owners are expected to make a decision soon on whether or not they will be closing.

TAJ
2d ago

Yeah, but they have so many places thriving in Nola with breakfast!?! Time to rethink the menu, service, and attitudes of the owners.

Wendy Storm
2d ago

The way long time historical businesses are closing bcoz of crime NO will be another ghost town run by criminals & thugs! This is the legacy of Latoya Cantrell!!! 🤬🤬🤬

Nunya UR Bizzness
3d ago

Ate there once. Food was cold, service was rude, never saw the need to go back. Stay in Nola. West Bank doesn’t need you

