The recent report that California’s Employment Development Department paid out more than $20 billion in fraudulent claims is infuriating, but is par for the course in California. As other taxpayers in this state surely know, the hard-earned dollars we pony up to the state are seldom used as advertised. Billions went to waste on a high-speed rail line that won’t serve a single rider until at least 2030. We continue to pay dearly at the pump, yet the gas tax keeps rising.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO