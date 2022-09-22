Read full article on original website
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
idesignarch.com
Modern Oceanfront Luxury Home with Timeless Appeal
This contemporary coastal home in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California enjoys breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Geoff Sumich Design and Nicholson Companies collaborated on the project that offers all the bells and whistles. The home has 8,310 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths and 2 powder rooms. A neutral color palette with modern contemporary furniture provide a fresh luxurious feel.
atomic-ranch.com
Finding and Renovating a Fullerton Forever Home
Hard work, creative visions and clever strategies turn a remodeling nightmare into a Mid Century Modern dream. As they embark on their adventures in house hunting, many people aren’t sure where to look for their Mid Century Modern dream home. But that wasn’t the case with Susan Schroeter and...
oc-breeze.com
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
lagunabeachindy.com
Artist in Residence Concert Sept. 24 at 5 p.m
The public is invited to attend a free concert presentation of musical compositions by Dr. Pamela Madsen, “Laguna Beach Suite: from the Canyons to the Sea” performed by the Eric Dries Trio with vocalist Meloney Collins. The concert will be held at the Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road.
Panoringan: Trending in Huntington Beach – Five New Restaurants (and One Remodel) Are Making Waves
Visitors often believe beaches are synonymous with summer, but O.C. cities like Huntington Beach are year-round destinations thanks to temperate coastal weather and annual events including the Pacific Airshow. Recently this beach community has upped the ante for local dining. A pandemic may have influenced a need for additional al...
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen Right
Los Angeles is home to world-class ramen offerings that make eating noodles your only objective. (Los Angeles, CA) - Ramen is comfort food at its finest, and thankfully Los Angeles has no shortage of delicious ramen joints.
easyreadernews.com
Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view
The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
AOL Corp
The 21 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles, from Drive-Throughs to Haunted Houses
Halloween is just around the corner, and Los Angeles is ready to bring on the spooky festivities. Sure, you could spend Fright Night streaming scary movies or organizing Halloween activities for the kids at home, but we recommend checking out one (or more!) of the many fun things to do out on the town. Whether you’re looking for a terrifying haunted house, a family-friendly jack-o-lantern display or a drive-through scream fest, we’ve got you covered with the best Halloween events in Los Angeles for 2022.
thetouristchecklist.com
28 Best & Fun Things to Do in San Clemente (CA)
Looking for the best and fun things to do in San Clemente, CA? There are quite some fun places to visit in this city. San Clemente is a city along the coast in Orange County, about sixty minutes from Hollywood Land in California, United States. San Clemente had a population...
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Waterfront plan includes boat launch
Plans to revitalize the Redondo waterfront came into sharper focus Monday night, Sept. 12, in a six-hour Harbor Commission review of a nearly final report from city consultants SWA Group. The projected construction cost, across five mainly recreational areas, is $106,994,328. This includes $16 million for the Sportfishing Pier, $20...
SoCal will be hotter on Monday as heat warnings kick off work week
It was a hot day in Southern California on Sunday and the start of the work week is going to be even hotter.
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
Fast Casual
Ramen King Keisuke launching in California
Ramen King Keisuke, a fast casual concept led by Tokyo's chef Keisuke Takeda, is opening Saturday in Monterey Park in Los Angeles and will serve Tonkotsu Broth Ramen, a bone broth boiled for over 10 hours. "This isn't your college roommate's typical ramen, but it is on his budget," CEO...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
The City Council is Set to Vote on Massive Development Projects at the Great Park … Without Any Input from the City’s Planning Commission or Irvine Residents Who Will be Impacted
Pereira’s remarkable “Irvine Master Plan” led to the creation of one of California’s most desirable cities, and arguably the best-planned community in America. However, Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo are systematically unraveling our City’s Master Plan — ignoring Irvine’s long history of good planning and good government. Khan and Kuo are effectively giving away valuable land for massive commercial development in our Great Park.
thelog.com
Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal’s Version of the Wild, Wild West
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA
Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
San Bernardino pumpkin patch rated best in California, according to Yelp
Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California. While some break out their fall wardrobe and pumpkin-scented candles in August, there is one seasonal tradition Californians have to wait a bit longer to indulge in – picking the perfect […]
luxury-houses.net
This $8.8 Million Home with Unmatched Quality and Design is Arguably The Most Impressive Property Ever Built in Irvine
The Home in Irvine, an exceptional estate combines the ultimate in interior finishes and exterior amenities offering incredible panoramic city and canyon views is now available for sale. This home located at 100 Dry Crk, Irvine, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jason Oppenheim (Phone: 310-990-6656) at The Oppenheim Group for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Irvine.
