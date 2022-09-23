Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Appleton's Octoberfest returns with an expected 200,000 people in attendance
APPLETON (WLUK)-- Octoberfest in Appleton is back for the first time since 2019. Officials expect about 200,000 people to attend the festival. Thousands filled College Avenue to make up for lost time. “I’m excited for everyone to be able to get together, it's been a long since time since we’ve...
Fox11online.com
Moraine Park Tech holds info session Monday on $55m vote
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) - Moraine Park Technical College will host an informational session Monday about the $55 million referendum on the ballot in November. If approved, the money would fund a series of facility upgrades. The meeting is 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on the College’s West Bend campus,...
Fox11online.com
Explore the joys of fall at Petals & Plows near Ripon
(WLUK) -- A family farm near Ripon is hoping you'll explore the joys of fall. Petals & Plows Greenhouse is nestled on the farm property of the Kaufman family. They have a huge selection of pumpkins, gourds, fall, mums, and more. Petals & Plows takes pride in its corn maze...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Ukrainians host fundraiser to benefit Ukraine
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wisconsin Ukrainians held a borscht sale today to help raise money for those still in Ukraine. The event was held outside Saint Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay. Borscht is a traditional Ukrainian dish similar to Booyah- it includes cabbage, beets, potatoes, carrots, onions, dill and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
HSGT Week 6: Little Chute, Freedom, Kimberly, Kaukauna and Neenah post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night was the sixth week of the high school football season and FOX 11 was all over covering games. Here's the scores of games covered, starting with the Game Time Game of the Week:. #10 Little Chute 33, #9 Fox Valley Lutheran 7. #2 Kimberly...
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert defeats Lakeland to open up conference play
DE PERE (WLUK) - The Green Knights held a 21-12 halftime lead and then scored two more touchdowns in the second half to defeat Lakeland, 35-12. St. Norbert scored its first touchdown on a 2-yard TD run by John Trinh to end the 1st quarter. Delton Zuleger scored on a 3-yard TD in the 2nd quarter to make it 14-6.
Fox11online.com
Find fall essentials at Oconto and Marinette County local shops
(WLUK) -- Shops in Oconto and Marinette Counties are hoping you'll join them during Fall Haul - Tour of Shops this weekend. Amanda Markiewicz, owner of a participating shop Style & Hart Boutique in Crivitz says you can find great deals. Shoppers will find a variety of boutiques, antiques, and...
Fox11online.com
Native tribes celebrate bicentennial of treaty signing, look forward to future
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Some native tribes celebrated a special anniversary Friday morning. They're remembering a moment which gave the Oneida its land here in Northeast Wisconsin. Chairman of Oneida Nation Tehassi Hill reflects on when Oneidas from New York migrated west to what was then Michigan territory, negotiating with the Menominee and Ho-Chunk for land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Fast start leads Little Chute past Fox Valley Lutheran
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Little Chute's 5-0 start to the season had very much to do with a defense that dominates, but Friday night Charlie Vanden Burgt and the offense said, "Step aside." Vanden Burgt threw threw three of his five touchdown passes in the first quarter as the Mustangs opened...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices skyrocket
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin gas prices are now higher than the national average. Drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more for a gallon of gas in Green Bay, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Green Bay was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.14/g, a difference of $1.25/g.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay officials to discuss removal of former railroad bridge
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Most of the Porlier Pier – a former railroad bridge more than a century old - is structurally unsound and should be replaced, according to a new engineering report. Removing it entirely is also under consideration. The City Council’s Park Committee is scheduled to...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police looking for man in vehicle robbery, assault
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are looking for a man who struck a female in the head with a gun and took off in her car. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of N. Main Street. Police say the victim was parked in her car...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
One injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting on Green Bay's east side. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Chicago Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police...
Fox11online.com
US 10 ramps to close in Winnebago County
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region announced ramp closures associated with the US 10 Pavement Project taking place in Winnebago County. The following traffic impacts will go into effect starting the week of Monday, September 26. (5 day closure) Westbound US 10 off-ramp to southbound US...
Fox11online.com
Last day for Bay Beach Amusement Park in '22
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - It's the last day of the season for the Bay Beach Amusement Park. Depending on the weather, the park is scheduled to be open until 7 p.m. The park is expected to get a new ride, the NebulaZ, in 2023. The city has been re-assessing plans...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay doctor recommends getting your flu shot sooner rather than later
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- We are still dealing with COVID, but the flu is also top of mind. Health officials are predicting the upcoming flu season to be worse than normal. Bellin Health emergency Dr. Brad Burmeister says they typically look to what the southern hemisphere has encountered with influenza as their season is opposite of ours. He says places like Australia had a busy flu season with higher than average hospitalizations.
Fox11online.com
Brightness of sun believed to be factor in fatal Manitowoc County crash
TOWN OF LIBERTY (WLUK) -- A Manitowoc County man died after crashing into a parked semi-tanker. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on County Highway C, west of Rangeline Road in the town of Liberty. Deputies say a 48-year-old man from St. Nazianz was driving a SUV westbound on...
Comments / 0