ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Moraine Park Tech holds info session Monday on $55m vote

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) - Moraine Park Technical College will host an informational session Monday about the $55 million referendum on the ballot in November. If approved, the money would fund a series of facility upgrades. The meeting is 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on the College’s West Bend campus,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Explore the joys of fall at Petals & Plows near Ripon

(WLUK) -- A family farm near Ripon is hoping you'll explore the joys of fall. Petals & Plows Greenhouse is nestled on the farm property of the Kaufman family. They have a huge selection of pumpkins, gourds, fall, mums, and more. Petals & Plows takes pride in its corn maze...
RIPON, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin Ukrainians host fundraiser to benefit Ukraine

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wisconsin Ukrainians held a borscht sale today to help raise money for those still in Ukraine. The event was held outside Saint Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay. Borscht is a traditional Ukrainian dish similar to Booyah- it includes cabbage, beets, potatoes, carrots, onions, dill and...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Appleton, WI
Education
State
Wisconsin State
Fox11online.com

St. Norbert defeats Lakeland to open up conference play

DE PERE (WLUK) - The Green Knights held a 21-12 halftime lead and then scored two more touchdowns in the second half to defeat Lakeland, 35-12. St. Norbert scored its first touchdown on a 2-yard TD run by John Trinh to end the 1st quarter. Delton Zuleger scored on a 3-yard TD in the 2nd quarter to make it 14-6.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Find fall essentials at Oconto and Marinette County local shops

(WLUK) -- Shops in Oconto and Marinette Counties are hoping you'll join them during Fall Haul - Tour of Shops this weekend. Amanda Markiewicz, owner of a participating shop Style & Hart Boutique in Crivitz says you can find great deals. Shoppers will find a variety of boutiques, antiques, and...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Native tribes celebrate bicentennial of treaty signing, look forward to future

ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Some native tribes celebrated a special anniversary Friday morning. They're remembering a moment which gave the Oneida its land here in Northeast Wisconsin. Chairman of Oneida Nation Tehassi Hill reflects on when Oneidas from New York migrated west to what was then Michigan territory, negotiating with the Menominee and Ho-Chunk for land.
ONEIDA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#Linus K12#American
Fox11online.com

Fast start leads Little Chute past Fox Valley Lutheran

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Little Chute's 5-0 start to the season had very much to do with a defense that dominates, but Friday night Charlie Vanden Burgt and the offense said, "Step aside." Vanden Burgt threw threw three of his five touchdown passes in the first quarter as the Mustangs opened...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin gas prices skyrocket

(WLUK) -- Wisconsin gas prices are now higher than the national average. Drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more for a gallon of gas in Green Bay, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Green Bay was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.14/g, a difference of $1.25/g.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay officials to discuss removal of former railroad bridge

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Most of the Porlier Pier – a former railroad bridge more than a century old - is structurally unsound and should be replaced, according to a new engineering report. Removing it entirely is also under consideration. The City Council’s Park Committee is scheduled to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh police looking for man in vehicle robbery, assault

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are looking for a man who struck a female in the head with a gun and took off in her car. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of N. Main Street. Police say the victim was parked in her car...
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Fox11online.com

One injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting on Green Bay's east side. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Chicago Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

US 10 ramps to close in Winnebago County

MENASHA (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region announced ramp closures associated with the US 10 Pavement Project taking place in Winnebago County. The following traffic impacts will go into effect starting the week of Monday, September 26. (5 day closure) Westbound US 10 off-ramp to southbound US...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Last day for Bay Beach Amusement Park in '22

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - It's the last day of the season for the Bay Beach Amusement Park. Depending on the weather, the park is scheduled to be open until 7 p.m. The park is expected to get a new ride, the NebulaZ, in 2023. The city has been re-assessing plans...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay doctor recommends getting your flu shot sooner rather than later

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- We are still dealing with COVID, but the flu is also top of mind. Health officials are predicting the upcoming flu season to be worse than normal. Bellin Health emergency Dr. Brad Burmeister says they typically look to what the southern hemisphere has encountered with influenza as their season is opposite of ours. He says places like Australia had a busy flu season with higher than average hospitalizations.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy