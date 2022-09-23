ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

See it: Council seeks restraining order against Cantrell

By Curt Sprang
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans City Council wants a Civil District Court judge to approve a restraining order against Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The Council wants to prevent the mayor from spending money that the city receives from a trust that was established in 1914.

The trust is called the Edward Wisner Donation and, according to court documents, provides millions of dollars to the city.

The restraining order request claims that while the trust allowed the mayor to decide how the money from it is spent, the trust itself expired in 2014, 100 years after it was created.

Since then, the mayor’s office and the council have battled over which should control the trust.

Also, in its request, the council claims that the money is going to hundreds of people with no way of tracking the recipients and amounts.

As of Thursday evening, there was no word on whether a judge would grant the request for the restraining order. Also, there was no response from the mayor’s office when asked for comment.

Comments / 34

midnite's mom
3d ago

yep ...she gonna get the same accommodation nagin got but without the window view hopefully and twice as long...bye-bye teedy 👋👋

Reply(3)
15
Spencer Ostarly
3d ago

They need to do an investigation to see how much money she pocket is who she’s giving that money out to these definitely some foul play in this

Reply
4
Mystery Smith TTM
3d ago

They are going to pull a Ray Nagin on her and she will see it seems like she think the city Officials are stupid but they not. They are watching you CANTRELL. just ask Nagin

Reply
4
 

Judge blocks Mayor Cantrell from using funds from Wisner Trust

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish civil court judge sided with the City Council, granting a restraining order that freezes any spending from the Wisner Trust. The council asked Judge Kern Reese to pause the city’s use of millions of dollars from the Wisner Trust which Mayor Cantrell has used to fund various non-profits. The Wisner Trust sends millions of dollars to the city and private entities each year.
Nonprofit created by Mayor Cantrell subpoenaed by NOLA Office of Inspector General

Today on Louisiana Considered: between the city council demanding she pay back travel expenses to a subpoena received by a nonprofit she created, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a lot of pushback from the community. The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us the potential impact of all this bad press. Plus, Nancy Davis, the Louisiana woman recently denied an abortion in state despite carrying a fetus with no skull, tells us her story. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
New Orleans Resident Sentenced to Probation for Laundering Drug Money

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Judge Susie Morgan sentenced ANNICE FALKINS, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, to (5) five years of probation, which includes (1) one year of home detention, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for laundering money that was derived from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957.
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
Recall movement against Mayor Cantrell pushes forward

A month into the recall movement against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the battle has created serious opinions from supporters and opponents and is facing tough odds as it works to garner the approximate 54,000 signatures needed before the Feb. 22 deadline. On Aug. 23, Eileen Carter, Cantrell’s previous social...
Pass Christian Approves Development Agreement

After honoring the Fireman of the Year, Lieutenant Aaron Caleb Robinson, with a plaque presented by the Donnie Levens American Legion Post of 1995 in Long Beach, the city approved a development agreement with Jourdan Nicaud and his entity through a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, September 20, 2022 at the city of Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting.
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of fake emergency reports Thursday

Many schools across Louisiana became victims of "swatting" incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident, with the intent of calling in a...
Port NOLA gives update on progress in St. Bernard Parish

ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Saturday, the Save Our St. Bernard (SOS) organization held a fundraiser to help their fight against the Port of New Orleans’ plan to build a cargo port in Violet. “Every other city puts these terminals in highly industrialized areas of the city,” SOS President Robby Showalter said. “What they want to […]
Paul Atkinson, 35-year reporter who covered New Orleans and west bank, dies at 89

Paul Atkinson, whose assignments during a 35-year reporting career at The Times-Picayune, included the building of the Superdome and the second Crescent City Connection bridge, City Hall politics and the 1979 police strike that shut down Mardi Gras season parades in New Orleans, died Wednesday at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center in Texas of complications from a fall, said his son, Paul Nelson Atkinson. He was 89.
