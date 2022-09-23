Read full article on original website
Fall brings summer-like temperatures to Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first full week of fall brought summer-like temperatures to Southern California on Monday along with an increased risk of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings and advisories were issued for inland areas through midweek, with maximum temperatures predicted to reach 103 (39 Celsius) in foothills and valleys.
Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick
A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
Letter to the editor: Stop fraud at the source
The recent report that California’s Employment Development Department paid out more than $20 billion in fraudulent claims is infuriating, but is par for the course in California. As other taxpayers in this state surely know, the hard-earned dollars we pony up to the state are seldom used as advertised. Billions went to waste on a high-speed rail line that won’t serve a single rider until at least 2030. We continue to pay dearly at the pump, yet the gas tax keeps rising.
Why California faces a shortage of mental health workers
The need for therapists, social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists is greater than ever. Under relentless pressure from the pandemic and inflation, wildfires and gun violence, racism and war, Californians are crying out for help. But that doesn’t mean they can get it.
Our View: Proposition 1 – Reproductive Rights – Vote YES
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer that overturned 50 years of reproductive rights protection has drawn protests and prompted Proposition 1 to be placed on the November ballot. The proposed amendment to the California Constitution reads, “The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in...
