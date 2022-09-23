ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics coach with deep Portland ties suspended for the season

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIaNo_0i6mWpiv00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Boston Celtics head coach and Portland native Ime Udoka has been suspended by the organization for the 2022-23 NBA season.

The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Udoka, who is engaged to actress Nia Long, reportedly had an intimate and consensual relationship with a Celtics staff member.

1 killed in Yamhill County 2-vehicle crash

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment,” Udoka said in a statement.

Udoka graduated from Jefferson High School in 1995 before going on to play college basketball for three different programs, including Portland State in 1999-2000. Udoka also played for five NBA teams over a seven-year period — he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2006-07 season.

After a decade as an assistant coach, Udoka took over as the head coach for the Celtics in 20221-22, leading them to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. A decision about his future with the organization past the 2022-23 season “will be made at a later date,” according to the team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Boston, MA
College Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Nia Long
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland State#Nba Finals#Jefferson High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Boston College
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy