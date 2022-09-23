Boston Celtics coach with deep Portland ties suspended for the season
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Boston Celtics head coach and Portland native Ime Udoka has been suspended by the organization for the 2022-23 NBA season.
The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Udoka, who is engaged to actress Nia Long, reportedly had an intimate and consensual relationship with a Celtics staff member.1 killed in Yamhill County 2-vehicle crash
“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment,” Udoka said in a statement.
Udoka graduated from Jefferson High School in 1995 before going on to play college basketball for three different programs, including Portland State in 1999-2000. Udoka also played for five NBA teams over a seven-year period — he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2006-07 season.
After a decade as an assistant coach, Udoka took over as the head coach for the Celtics in 20221-22, leading them to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. A decision about his future with the organization past the 2022-23 season “will be made at a later date,” according to the team.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0