Sault Ste. Marie Beats Rudyard in Straits Area Play

SAULT STE. MARIE – The Sault Ste. Marie volleyball team beat Rudyard in five sets on Thursday night.

Rudyard won the first set 25-21. The second set ended in Sault Ste. Marie’s favor by the exact same score of 25-21.

It continued to be a closely contested match in the third set with Rudyard taking it 26-24.

But the Blue Devils dug deep and won the final two sets, 25-18 and 15-8.