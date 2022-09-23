ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sault Ste. Marie Beats Rudyard in Straits Area Play

By Tyler Driesenga
 3 days ago
SAULT STE. MARIE – The Sault Ste. Marie volleyball team beat Rudyard in five sets on Thursday night.

Rudyard won the first set 25-21. The second set ended in Sault Ste. Marie’s favor by the exact same score of 25-21.

It continued to be a closely contested match in the third set with Rudyard taking it 26-24.

But the Blue Devils dug deep and won the final two sets, 25-18 and 15-8.

