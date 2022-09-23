Read full article on original website
Mountaineers defeated the Hokies 33-10
WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell recaps Thursday night victory by West Virginia over Virginia Tech 33-10. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Cheerleaders of the Week …. Friday Night Blitz Week 5-Fans of the Week-Salem …. Friday Night Blitz Week 4 Player of the Week – Radford’s …...
Andrew Grady throws punches after missing Martinsville feature in now viral video
MARTINSVILLE, VA – After failing to make the field for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, Andrew Grady expressed his displeasure with Davey Callihan with a series of punches immediately following the first heat race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Video of the incident, which was posted to NASCAR’s Twitter...
Friday Night Blitz Week 4 Player of the Week – Radford’s Landen Clark
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Player of the Week is Radford quarterback and defensive back Landen Clark. Not only did Clark throw for over 200 yards and four touchdowns, he also got the job done on the defensive side of the ball as well in Radford’s 28-7 win over Galax last Friday. He’s no stranger to this honor but he’s back and he’s your player of the week.
WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during race at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat […]
WFXR News Live at Lane
WFXR's Full day of coverage of the Black Diamond Trophy game between West Virginia and Virginia Tech from Lane Stadium!. Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for …. Urban farming program tackles food crisis in Roanoke, …. School bus crash in Henry Co. sends 2 students to …. Positively Lynchburg:...
McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
Tracking Ian: Florida landfall next week; impacts likely to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Update - Sunday 5 p.m. Ian remains a tropical storm with winds of 45 mph. But it is expected to strengthen tonight into tomorrow, likely becoming a hurricane on Monday. Ian is expected to bring significant wind and storm surge to western Cuba, then head into...
Virginia Child ID program introduced
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
Little robot makes big impact at River’s Edge
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I remember the days, there’s three of us here at River’s Edge Park that’s stationed here full time, and we’d be out here all day just painting one football field,” said Will Cole, grounds manager at River’s Edge Park.
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
Best Things to Do in Roanoke, Virginia
If Roanoke isn’t on your travel radar on your trip to Virginia, you’re missing out. As a hidden gem nestled on the shores of its namesake Roanoke River, there’s no shortage of things to do in Roanoke, VA. This beautiful city of Roanoke sits pretty between the...
WFXR Weather Trivia: Rare autumnal equinox date
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather enthusiast? Love watching the skies? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. In which year will the autumnal equinox fall on September 21st?. The date and time of the autumnal equinox are determined by the Earth’s tilt...
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
Foodie Friday: Nawab Indian Cuisine
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, a new segment highlighting restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Nawab Indian Cuisine, General Manager, Neil Deshmukh, about celebrating 25 years in the downtown area of the Star City, the extensive menu that represents multiple regions of India, and the importance of supporting local businesses.
Vehicle accident leaves Princeton band students in intensive care, community comes together in support
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The community is reeling in the wake of a vehicle accident which has left three members of the Princeton Senior High School Band with substantial injuries. The accident occurred Friday night on Airport Road, and was confirmed Saturday afternoon through a statement from the Princeton...
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
Land of the free, home of the brave
A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
Salem ghost walk returns this spooky season
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all the spooky season enthusiasts, The Salem Museum’s 24th Annual Ghost Walk is returning!. Visitors from the land of the living will walk just over half a mile on a tour of East Hill Cemetery as “ghosts” tell stories of historical characters. Stories include Revolutionary War hero Andrew Lewis, the proprietors of the Lake Spring resort, the founding of Salem, and the history of the Carver School.
New physical therapy facility opens in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A new place for physical therapy opened on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Tazewell County. H2 Health in Bluefield is the ideal place to get your body back to normal. They specialize in physical therapy and speech therapy for all ages. Traci Roberts, the Regional Director of Operations for H2 Health said they […]
