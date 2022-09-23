Read full article on original website
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have Arrived
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of Illinois
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Loses closer job
Kimbrel was removed from the Dodgers' closer role Friday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The decision comes after Kimbrel allowed at least one run in three of his last four games. That followed a stretch in which he allowed just one hit across nine scoreless appearances, but his 6:3 K:BB in those outings was far from convincing. The veteran now owns a 4.14 ERA on the season and has struck out a modest 27.2 percent of opposing batters, well below his career mark of 40.0 percent. A committee approach to the ninth inning appears to be the plan for now in Los Angeles, with Chris Martin, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol among the leading candidates.
CBS Sports
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Mashes grand slam
Escobar went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run in a 9-2 win against the Athletics on Friday. Escobar connected on a two-out grand slam in the fifth inning off Oakland starter Cole Irvin and later tacked on New York's final run in the seventh. The long ball is the seventh of September for the 33-year-old who continues to rake with a .329/.388/.671 slash line, 15 runs and 17 RBI in 21 games this month.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Shifts to 60-day IL
Senzel (toe) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. The 27-year-old was ruled out for the season with a broken toe earlier this week, so it's not a surprise to see him moved to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Senzel had a .231/.296/.306 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases in 110 games this season, and he isn't guaranteed to open 2023 in a starting role.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Batting eighth in MLB debut
Tovar will start at shortstop and bat eighth Friday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old was added to Colorado's active roster Thursday and will make his big-league debut a day later. Tovar posted a .921 OPS with 14 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 71 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, and he should see regular playing time down the stretch as the Rockies take a look at their top prospect.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Remains infielder for now
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Rojas will remain an infielder through the end of the season, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reprots. Rojas has had recent defensive issues and was held out Friday's starting lineup for the third straight game -- two against a lefty and one against a righty. The recent lineup decisions appear to be more about the defensive issues than a lefty-on-lefty matter, but Rojas has not started the last four against lefties. Lovullo said he'll continue to use him as an infielder, but there will be discussions in the offseason about what may be the best fit for Rojas, who has experience in the outfield and at multiple infield positions. Next season's outfield appears well stocked, so he would be unlikely to get 500 plate appearances if limited to outfield. Pending any offseason acquisitions, Rojas could move back to being a super utility player, but that would also cap his opportunities.
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain
Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Picks up sixth win
Bard (6-4) struck out two and walked one across two scoreless innings to earn the win Friday against the Padres. Bard entered the game with the score knotted at two in the ninth inning, and he stayed in the game to pitch a scoreless 10th frame. He's turned in 10 consecutive scoreless appearances, during which he's maintained a 12:3 K:BB while racking up six saves and three wins. Bard now has a 1.88 ERA and 0.99 WHIP for the season.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: No decision against Jays
Springs allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Springs held Toronto scoreless through four innings, but he allowed a pair of doubles and singles in the fifth inning to account for all of the runs against him. He managed 11 swinging strikes on only 83 total pitches and now has at least six strikeouts in five of his last seven starts. Springs has an impressive 2.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 136:30 K:BB across 126.1 frames on the campaign.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Departs with thumb issue
Raleigh was removed from Sunday's loss to the Royals after aggravating his thumb injury while catching, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Raleigh recently missed four games due to his thumb injury, and the thumb was hit while catching in the bottom of the sixth inning. Manager Scott Servais said that the catcher was OK during strength tests on the field and wanted to stay in, but the team ultimately replaced him in the top of the seventh inning. He should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Rangers.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Crushes 12th homer
Yepez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run during Friday's 11-0 win against the Dodgers. Yepez doubled in the third inning, scored after reaching on an error in the fifth and took Los Angeles reliever Caleb Ferguson deep in the seventh. The 24-year-old rookie has made three straight starts since being recalled from Triple-A earlier this week and he's slashing .255/.297/.468 with 12 home runs, 26 runs and 28 RBI in 66 games.
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: May not return this year
Polanco is still feeling issues with his left knee and may not return this season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Polanco hasn't played in nearly a month due to left knee inflammation. Given that the Twins have endured a late-season collapse and are out of the playoff picture, there's now little reason to rush Polanco back if he's anything short of 100 percent.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury
Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Slugs in important win
Merrifield went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay. Merrifield blasted a three-run bomb off lefty reliever Brooks Raley with one out in the seventh inning to give the Blue Jays a three-run lead. The second baseman has gone 6-for-14 during his last four games with two doubles and three home runs. The 33-year-old is pretty versatile as he has spent time at right field in 40 games, center field in 18 games and left field in five games in addition to his 74 games with time spent at second base.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Homers, swipes bag
Rutschman went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-0 win over Houston. Rutschman was all over Friday's box score, including his solo home run in the fourth inning to open the game's scoring. He later stole his fourth bag of the year in the sixth before doubling in a run and scoring in the seventh. Rutschman improved his season slash line to .258/.365/.454 with 45 extra-base hits and 64 runs scored through 102 games. Since the All-Star break, he's hitting .287 with an impressive 41:41 BB:K.
Who is the new chief on Chicago PD?
There’s a new chief in town. That usually means trouble and change for Voight and Intelligence. Who is the new chief in Chicago PD Season 10?. There’s a new chief, and that doesn’t usually mean good things for Intelligence. A new chief usually means change, and it’s not always change that Voight can get behind.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Set to start Saturday
Baumann will start Saturday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The 27-year-old rejoined the Orioles on Sept. 11 and has made two appearances out of the bullpen, but he'll start Saturday with Tyler Wells (shoulder) on the injured list. Baumann covered two frames in each of those outings and is unlikely to have a full starting workload.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Minor: Considering retirement
Minor (shoulder) may retire this winter, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Minor will be 35 years old next season, and while players can certainly play well beyond that age, it would certainly make some sense if he calls it quits. For one, he hasn't recorded an ERA south of 5.00 since 2019. More importantly, pitching in the majors since 2010 has taken a toll on his arm. Shoulder issues cost him two months to start this season and sent him back to the injured list Friday. It may not be worth pushing through the pain next season, in which case the 2009 seventh overall pick would end his career with an 83-90 record and a 4.25 ERA over more than 1,400 big-league innings.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Riding pine Friday
Bellinger isn't starting Friday against the Cardinals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bellinger will get a day off Friday with lefty Jose Quintana starting the game for St. Louis. Trayce Thompson will take his spot in center field and bat seventh.
