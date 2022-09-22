ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports scores, highlights: Durfee girls volleyball comes up short against New Bedford

 3 days ago

The fall sports season is underway in the Fall River area.

Take a look at the highlights from Thursday's local high school action:

Girls volleyball: Durfee at New Bedford

SCORE: New Bedford 3, Durfee 2 (25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 10-15)

LOCATION: New Bedford

RECORD: Durfee, 4-4 (1-2 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers lost a tough five-set match with league opponent New Bedford. Lauren Kuchar led Durfee with 16 kill shots and seven digs. Kelly Montanez finished with nine kill shots and three blocks. Gabby Farias contributed seven kill shots and five blocks. Alexis Layne added 32 digs while Jasmine Caine finished with 18 assists and 12 digs. Dalia Karam was 24-for-27 at the serves line with 16 serves points. The Hilltoppers host Bridgewater-Raynham next Wednesday.

Golf: Somerset Berkley vs. Bishop Connolly

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 280, Bishop Connolly 383

LOCATION: Swansea Country Club

DATE: Sept. 21

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 5-4 (2-3 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders defeated Bishop Connolly at home on Wednesday. Brandon Silva and Mason Sullivan each played well with scores of 43 and 45, respectively for SBR. Dominic Alderman also shot a good round of golf with a 44. Alex Crook had a 47 and Brady Raymond finished with a 48. The Raiders host Durfee on Monday.

Cross country: Durfee vs. Brockton

LOCATION: Durfee

DATE: Sept. 21

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers came up with strong performances on Wednesday against league opponent Brockton. Maggie O’Connell finished in first place with a solid time of 21:11. Camryn Letendre took second place with a personal-best time of 22:57. Julia Rumsey and Gretta Moniz also recorded personal-best times. For the boys, Forrest Malo finished first for Durfee, coming in 11th overall with a time of 24:18. Joseph Silvia and Aaron Ferreira each surpassed their personal-best time by two minutes. The HIlltoppers travel to Dartmouth on Wednesday.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Somerset Berkley#Swansea Country Club#Sbr
The Herald News

The Herald News

