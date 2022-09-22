ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council elects a new president

Good morning, readers! Let’s take a look at today’s top stories.

City Councilor Joseph Camara is resuming a role he held for many years as council president on the heels of Pam Laliberte-Lebeau stepping down from the leadership role she’s held for less than eight months as she faces criminal harassment charges. Check out what this means for the council right here.

A traveling display set to appear at Bristol Community College next week is aimed at encouraging young people to not shy away from tough conversations about mental health and suicide. Learn more about the Send Silence Packing display.

Selecting our all-time, top 10 high school girls' volleyball players — now there's a chore. It should be no surprise that half of the list has been churned out by Joseph Case High School, one of the top programs in the state. And the first two names on the list were part of that amazing Case run that claimed five straight state titles from 1986 through 1990. See everyone on the list right here.

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
