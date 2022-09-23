Read full article on original website
Armed man shot in Murfreesboro apartment complex parking lot, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Three teens facing charges following shooting at Hendersonville party
Authorities took three teenage boys into custody on Saturday after a dispute at a party led to an early morning shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex.
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: MPD Have Canceled a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Liquor Store Theft 'Person of Interest'
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police have canceled a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man who was previously named as a “Person of Interest” in a shoplifting case. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, the suspect was accused of stealing liquor from a local store and detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.
WSMV
Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating
ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
whopam.com
Elkton man arrested in connection with Logan County home invasion
An Elkton man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion from August 1 on Deerlick Road in Logan County that led to gunfire. Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined 35-year old Joshua Taylor of Russellville and 33-year old William Michael Rice of Elkton allegedly forced their way inside a home in the 4300 block of Deerlick Road at about 1 a.m. August 1.
Driver killed after striking semi-truck in Smith County
One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a semi-truck in Smith County Saturday afternoon.
Estranged husband arrested after firing shots at wife’s home
An estranged husband is now behind bars after shooting at his wife's home.
Sheriff’s deputy prevents erratic driver from hitting children during Macon County parade
No one was hurt following an incident during the Macon County High School homecoming parade.
WSMV
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station for the second time in one month
Employees at a gas station in Rutherford County are experiencing a case of déjà after a van crashed into the store for the second time this month.
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
3 killed after train hits car crossing railroad tracks in Marshall County
Three people from Nashville reportedly lost their lives Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a train in Marshall County.
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
2 charged following Clarksville smoke shop robbery
Several days after a clerk was stabbed during a smoke shop robbery in Clarksville, authorities announced that two men were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Retired police officer receives package containing white powdery substance
Dickson County deputies and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to identify a white substance found in a package Thursday that was sent to a retired police officer's home.
WBKO
Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a woman were arrested following a murder investigation in Lewisburg back in August. Kentucky State Police conducted a murder investigation on August 11 after Ronald Cable, 57, was found shot in his driveway on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg. Police have now...
Macon County deputy hailed as hero for stopping out-of-control driver at parade
No one was safe as a runaway driver raced through a homecoming parade with kids just feet away. Then, a heroic deputy put his life on the line.
wgnsradio.com
Man Charged with Robbery After Incident with Cellphone Retailer on NW Broad Street
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Murfreesboro Police responded to a call on Northwest Broad Street in regards to a possible robbery. The reported victim, who runs a cellphone business, said that one male and one female entered her store asking to have a phone unlocked. The worker claimed they became angry and she asked the duo to leave or she would call the police.
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
