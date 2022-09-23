ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlinda, TN

UPDATE: MPD Have Canceled a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Liquor Store Theft 'Person of Interest'

UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police have canceled a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man who was previously named as a “Person of Interest” in a shoplifting case. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, the suspect was accused of stealing liquor from a local store and detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
ORLINDA, TN
Elkton man arrested in connection with Logan County home invasion

An Elkton man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion from August 1 on Deerlick Road in Logan County that led to gunfire. Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined 35-year old Joshua Taylor of Russellville and 33-year old William Michael Rice of Elkton allegedly forced their way inside a home in the 4300 block of Deerlick Road at about 1 a.m. August 1.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
CHAPEL HILL, TN
Cars
Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a woman were arrested following a murder investigation in Lewisburg back in August. Kentucky State Police conducted a murder investigation on August 11 after Ronald Cable, 57, was found shot in his driveway on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg. Police have now...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Man Charged with Robbery After Incident with Cellphone Retailer on NW Broad Street

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Murfreesboro Police responded to a call on Northwest Broad Street in regards to a possible robbery. The reported victim, who runs a cellphone business, said that one male and one female entered her store asking to have a phone unlocked. The worker claimed they became angry and she asked the duo to leave or she would call the police.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN

