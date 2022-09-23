ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evart, MI

Beal City Meets Evart in Battle of Unbeatens for the Sports Overtime Game of the Week

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8WaD_0i6mWFO700

EVART – The Beal City Aggies and Evart Wildcats are both off to 4-0 starts this football season and Friday night’s showdown could go a long way in deciding the conference championship.

After a narrow 22-21 win over Ravenna in week one, Beal City has only allowed six points in each of its last three games.

The Aggies will put that stout defense to the test against an Evart offense that has scored 34 or more points in every game this season. In total, the Wildcats have outscored opponents 172-59 this season.

The Aggies and Wildcats both say team chemistry has been pivotal to their success so far this season.

“We just can’t get on each other. That’s something that will tear the team apart and I think everyone knows that,” said Beal City junior Jack Fussman. “So stay levelheaded and keep competing, but make sure not tear each other down is the big thing.”

“There’s two people every play that most people only see, but really all the work’s done with the other nine that put in the work that the crowd doesn’t see,” said Evart senior Marcel White. “Like our buffalo and our guys fighting off the edge on defense, that’s where we really get our wins from. ”

That selflessness and teamwork should lead to a great competition on Friday night.

