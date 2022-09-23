Read full article on original website
New Jersey Vegetarian Restaurant Gets Huge National Praise
Anyone who is or knows a vegetarian is aware that it can sometimes be difficult to find a great place to eat with really good vegetarian choices. New Jersey, however, is full of great vegetarian options and it seems like the choices are growing for New Jersey vegetarians each and every year.
See the tremendously hilarious Stand Up Comedian Vic Dibitetto of Manalapan, NJ at his six upcoming New Jersey shows
If you love watching and listening to Comedian Vic Dibitetto in his videos on social media then you are going to love his Stand Up which is a different level of humor you need to witness in person. The good news is that the Manalapan resident has six upcoming shows...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Jim Florio dead – His massive NJ tax hike gave birth to NJ 101.5
The former governor who sparked a revolution in New Jersey, and in the process gave birth to New Jersey 101.5, has died at the age of 85. James Florio was a former state legislator and a popular South Jersey congressman when he ran for governor. Elected in 1990, Florio says he was immediately confronted with a huge budget deficit. His solution? A $2.8 billion tax hike.
These NJ restaurants closed in 2022 — and there were many reasons why
Changing tastes, literally, continue to evolve the New Jersey culinary scene. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all kinds of businesses have left many restaurants poorly attended, short-staffed, and low on food supply. But eateries come and go in any year, and 2022 has been no exception. Some of...
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
Do You Agree With New Jersey’s Halloween Favorites for 2022?
Fall has officially begun and that means spooky season can officially commence! Fall and Halloween time are my all-time favorite times of the year. From haunted houses and hay rides to more wholesome things like pumpkin and apple picking, I’m for it all. Also, I’m not the type to pick an argument over ANYTHING, but when it comes to Halloween favorites, I welcome a good debate.
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
Man eats 44 pork roll sandwiches to win the most Jersey eating contest
Six years ago, NJ Advance Media completed a comprehensive analysis to settle the simmering debate: Should the state’s singular specialty offbeat meat should be called pork roll or Taylor ham?. Saturday there was a certain competitive eating contest where there was no contest. It was 100% pork roll at...
N.J. brewery sues state over rules it says are killing business
A Gloucester County brewery has sued the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control seeking to roll back a set of recently-implemented rules it says is strangling growth and could have many brewery owners shouting “Last call.”. The Death of the Fox Brewery in East Greenwich on Wednesday notified...
Chainsaw artists clash in 'Carve Wars' competition this weekend in New Jersey
At this traveling event, attendees can watch logs transform into masterpieces, then bid on their favorites in a live auction!
Major Food Website Reveals New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant
There may be no state in the nation with more great restaurants than we have here in New Jersey, and now one major food publication has revealed the most famous restaurant in all of New Jersey. We have well-known restaurants stretching from the northern tip of the state to the...
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Searching for Those Awesome Scary Decorated Front Yards for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Fantastic LBI National Golf Club is Open in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey
I admit I am not very good at golf lol I enjoy it a lot, but I am no Phil Mickelson. I love going out and enjoying a round of golf, being outside and enjoying the beauty of a great course, getting the exercise, and occasionally hitting a good shot.
Huge Two Day Lego Festival Coming to Secaucus, NJ
Any diehard Lego fans in your home? If so, get ready for Brick Fest Live coming to New Jersey for two days only in December. I saw the details on the Only in Your State website and for Lego lovers, this is a dream come true. It's happening at the...
NJ Could Soon Be Seizing and Destroying Obnoxious ‘Boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail seen over New Jersey skies
News 12 New Jersey viewers sent the station photos and video of a ball of light that was seen throughout the state on Saturday night.
