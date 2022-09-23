ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Jim Florio dead – His massive NJ tax hike gave birth to NJ 101.5

The former governor who sparked a revolution in New Jersey, and in the process gave birth to New Jersey 101.5, has died at the age of 85. James Florio was a former state legislator and a popular South Jersey congressman when he ran for governor. Elected in 1990, Florio says he was immediately confronted with a huge budget deficit. His solution? A $2.8 billion tax hike.
POLITICS
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Do You Agree With New Jersey’s Halloween Favorites for 2022?

Fall has officially begun and that means spooky season can officially commence! Fall and Halloween time are my all-time favorite times of the year. From haunted houses and hay rides to more wholesome things like pumpkin and apple picking, I’m for it all. Also, I’m not the type to pick an argument over ANYTHING, but when it comes to Halloween favorites, I welcome a good debate.
POLITICS
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

