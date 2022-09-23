1 Killed, 1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two vehicles overturned in a traffic collision leaving one person dead at the scene and the other injured Thursday morning, Sept. 22, in the city of Lancaster.

Eyad Alawi / KNN

At approximately 8:25 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle traffic collision with one vehicle overturned at 30th Street West and Avenue F.

LACoFD engine 130, squad 130, and water tanker 130 were dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered two vehicles were overturned. An additional squad, fire engine, and ambulance were requested.

After closer examination, it was determined that one person was deceased. One trauma victim was transported by ground ambulance to Antelope Valley Medical Center.

Eyad Alawi, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network