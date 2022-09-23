Tucked alongside the banks of the Tennessee River in the southeastern corner of the state, Chattanooga is a former industrial and railroad town that's transformed into a must-visit destination packed with green spaces, museums, restaurants, and concert venues. From the sprawling Tennessee Riverwalk multi-use greenway to the expansive caverns and dramatic summits of Lookout Mountain, the city is ideal for outdoor lovers, who can cycle, hike, cycle, and paddle here year-round. Those who prefer the indoors also have lots to choose from, ranging from art galleries and museums to a world-class aquarium. From the works of Jasper Johns and Elizabeth Catlett at the Hunter Museum of American Art to the tumbling underground Ruby Falls, here are 12 of Chattanooga's can't-miss attractions.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO