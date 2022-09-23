Read full article on original website
WDEF
Local teenager is known worldwide for her modeling, but she is much deeper than her beauty
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Try this for a scenario…. You’re an 18-year-old woman from Chattanooga, and you’re known worldwide. One might think that person would have the world in her hands. But don’t let the face of AnnaKate Jolly fool you. There’s a lot more to AnnaKate...
WTVC
One injured in Boy Scout Road Crash, says Dallas Bay VFD
Hixson, TN — One male is being transported to Erlanger Hospital after a car crash on Boy Scout Road, before Middle Valley says Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department. Dallas Bay VFD says they had to cut the person out of the vehicle, after it went off the roadway and struck a tree.
WDEF
Four-car pileup on N. Moore Rd. leads to one adult injured, two children with minor injuries
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four cars were involved in an accident in the 900 block of North Moore Road early this afternoon. The two cars with the most damage were still there about an hour after it happened. According to a Chattanooga police officer on the scene, despite the heavy...
WSMV
East Ridge High School students walk out in solidarity over Tauris Smith arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of students walked out of class early Friday morning, just one day after the complete body camera footage from Hamilton County Sheriff Deputy Tyler McRae’s arrest of 18-year-old Tauris Smith was released. “What we saw today was a peaceful expression of student voices about...
WTVC
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s our first pizza break on the daily refresh , with New York Pizza Department. You can nominate a local small business for their very own pizza break. Any small business with 20 people or less.
WTVCFOX
Motorcycle accident shuts down left lanes on I-75 northbound Thursday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorcycle accident has shut down part of I-75 northbound Thursday night, Chattanooga police say. They say the three left lanes are closed right now. The accident happened near Shallowford Road. TDOT cameras show the area is backed up. We are working to learn more. This...
WDEF
Child found unresponsive in Bradley County pool
CHARLESTON, TN (WDEF) – In Bradley County Sunday afternoon, the county fire and rescue and emergency medical services workers were dispatched to an address on Burnt Ridge Drive in Charleston after a call about an unresponsive child in a pool. According to the public information officer, a neighbor called...
WDEF
Memorial for the women killed at 2021 Westside Reunion becomes a call for information on the shooters
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – According to Brother Kevin Muhammad of the Grove Street Justice Fund, “Snitching is not when you see an activity as heinous as what happened here a year ago. Where women were shot and murdered. Their families (will) never see them again, unable to bring closure and you saw what happened. And you uphold injustice in your own community until it happens to somebody in your own family, and then you’re like ‘Well, why don’t nobody say nothin’?”
WTVCFOX
18-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old man showed up to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound Saturday night. Police say they got the call at 11:45 p.m. The location of the crime isn't known yet. Police say the man is expected to survive. The investigation...
tripsavvy.com
The 12 Best Things to Do in Chattanooga
Tucked alongside the banks of the Tennessee River in the southeastern corner of the state, Chattanooga is a former industrial and railroad town that's transformed into a must-visit destination packed with green spaces, museums, restaurants, and concert venues. From the sprawling Tennessee Riverwalk multi-use greenway to the expansive caverns and dramatic summits of Lookout Mountain, the city is ideal for outdoor lovers, who can cycle, hike, cycle, and paddle here year-round. Those who prefer the indoors also have lots to choose from, ranging from art galleries and museums to a world-class aquarium. From the works of Jasper Johns and Elizabeth Catlett at the Hunter Museum of American Art to the tumbling underground Ruby Falls, here are 12 of Chattanooga's can't-miss attractions.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Body Cam Footage from Incident at ERHS
The following is a statement from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “As I committed to yesterday, the HCSO is officially releasing the School Resource Deputy body worn camera (BWC) footage relative to the incident on September 20, 2022 at East Ridge High School. I believe the contents of the video...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 27
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 27. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Keith Austin – Possession Meth/For Capias, Possession Heroin/For Capias, Suspended DL, Registration, No Insurance. Carl Burnsed – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Stolen Vehicle. Jicosta...
WTVC
Hamilton County Schools reviewing SRO procedures following East Ridge High arrest incident
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A viral arrest incident between an SRO and an East Ridge High School student has some asking if the way conflicts are handled in needs to change. Now, Hamilton County Schools said in a release that they will be reviewing their policies, procedures, and training concerning SRO's.
chattanoogacw.com
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
WTVC
3 injured in multi vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Bledsoe County Thursday
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — 3 people were injured in a multi vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Bledsoe County Thursday, THP says. The driver of a 2012 Harley Davidson MC was making a left turn from State Route 30 onto Highway 127 when he pulled into the path of a 2001 Mack dump-truck, THP says.
WDEF
18-year-old shot in Chattanooga, but police say that’s about it for details
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help to learn the details of a shooting. There are very few details. A public information officer for the department says police got the call from a hospital at 11:45 last night that an 18-year-old walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.
