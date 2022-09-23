ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

‘Bloodanooga’ to Make Epic Return to UTC

The UT-Chattanooga campus will be rockin’ this week, as the university and Blood Assurance host the semi-annual Bloodanooga blood drive. The event’s theme is ‘80s rock music, an ode to Stranger Things character, Eddie Munson. The two-day blood drive will take place Sept. 28-29, from 10 a.m.-6...
One injured in Boy Scout Road Crash, says Dallas Bay VFD

Hixson, TN — One male is being transported to Erlanger Hospital after a car crash on Boy Scout Road, before Middle Valley says Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department. Dallas Bay VFD says they had to cut the person out of the vehicle, after it went off the roadway and struck a tree.
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s our first pizza break on the daily refresh , with New York Pizza Department. You can nominate a local small business for their very own pizza break. Any small business with 20 people or less.
Child found unresponsive in Bradley County pool

CHARLESTON, TN (WDEF) – In Bradley County Sunday afternoon, the county fire and rescue and emergency medical services workers were dispatched to an address on Burnt Ridge Drive in Charleston after a call about an unresponsive child in a pool. According to the public information officer, a neighbor called...
Memorial for the women killed at 2021 Westside Reunion becomes a call for information on the shooters

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – According to Brother Kevin Muhammad of the Grove Street Justice Fund, “Snitching is not when you see an activity as heinous as what happened here a year ago. Where women were shot and murdered. Their families (will) never see them again, unable to bring closure and you saw what happened. And you uphold injustice in your own community until it happens to somebody in your own family, and then you’re like ‘Well, why don’t nobody say nothin’?”
18-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old man showed up to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound Saturday night. Police say they got the call at 11:45 p.m. The location of the crime isn't known yet. Police say the man is expected to survive. The investigation...
The 12 Best Things to Do in Chattanooga

Tucked alongside the banks of the Tennessee River in the southeastern corner of the state, Chattanooga is a former industrial and railroad town that's transformed into a must-visit destination packed with green spaces, museums, restaurants, and concert venues. From the sprawling Tennessee Riverwalk multi-use greenway to the expansive caverns and dramatic summits of Lookout Mountain, the city is ideal for outdoor lovers, who can cycle, hike, cycle, and paddle here year-round. Those who prefer the indoors also have lots to choose from, ranging from art galleries and museums to a world-class aquarium. From the works of Jasper Johns and Elizabeth Catlett at the Hunter Museum of American Art to the tumbling underground Ruby Falls, here are 12 of Chattanooga's can't-miss attractions.
Body Cam Footage from Incident at ERHS

The following is a statement from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “As I committed to yesterday, the HCSO is officially releasing the School Resource Deputy body worn camera (BWC) footage relative to the incident on September 20, 2022 at East Ridge High School. I believe the contents of the video...
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 27

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 27. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Keith Austin – Possession Meth/For Capias, Possession Heroin/For Capias, Suspended DL, Registration, No Insurance. Carl Burnsed – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Stolen Vehicle. Jicosta...
