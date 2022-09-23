ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman at a Publix

By Monica Nakashima
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman at a Tuscaloosa Publix Thursday.

On Tuesday, TPD officers responded to calls at the Publix location on University Boulevard where a 64-year-old woman reported that she had been assaulted by an unknown man.

Suspect sought in fatal Jefferson County hit-and-run

The attack began when the victim and suspect began having a minor disagreement while speaking to one another. The suspect then began attacking the woman without warning.

The woman told police she had been pushed to the floor and then punched multiple times in the head by the man. The assault was witnessed by customers and recorded on video.

The victim was taken to DCH and treated for her injuries, which consisted of a brain bleed, an eye injury and cuts. The victim was admitted to the ICU before being released.

The case was turned over to the Violent Crimes Unit on Wednesday once the seriousness of the victim’s injuries became apparent. Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Joseph Dion Little, who was charged with second-degree assault.

Little was booked into jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Alice Thomas
2d ago

He needs to be under the jail house. This is what the law needs to do 1 million dollar bond. This is too sad, prayers to her 🙏 😢

