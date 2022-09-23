LOCAL ROUNDUP:

WOMEN'S SOCCER

BRONCOS DRAW: Boise State opened with a scoreless tie with visiting UNLV in a Mountain West opener.

The Broncos (4-2-4) withstood 10 second-half shots from the Rebels (2-6-1). Boise State goalie Genevieve Crenshaw made four saves in the final 15 minutes and punched out a would-be goal on a free kick.

NIGHTHAWKS ROLL: Northwest Nazarene shut out Simon Fraser 3-0 in a GNAC match.

It extended NNU's winning streak to five. NNU moved to 5-1-1 overall and 3-0 in GNAC. Alejandra Jaramillo, Madison Grande and Sierra Sanchez scored.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

TIMBERLINE 2, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 0: And then there were two.

The Wolves knocked the Grizzlies out of the unbeaten ranks in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.

Kai Hatten and Zayne Davis scored goals for Timberline (14-0-1 overall, 11-0-0 league). Goalie Parker Gropp got the shutout.

Rocky Mountain dropped to 8-1-1. 8-1-0. Boise is the other unbeaten team.

EAGLE 2, MERIDIAN 1: The Mustangs (6-5-1. 4-4-1) held off the winless Warriors in a 5A SIC match.

Lucas Boockholdt had a goal and Walker Ybarrando had a goal for Eagle.

BISHOP KELLY 8, EMMETT 0: The Knights were too much for the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.

Andrew Nguyen led BK (6-4-2, 5-2-2) with two goals and two assists. Colton Crawford, Cameron Wind, Andre Ruplinger, Diego Nava and Brayden Thomas had goals.

GIRLS SOCCER

BISHOP KELLY 10, EMMETT 0: Lexi Chatterton had two goals to lead the Knights (10-2-1, 9-0-0) past the Huskies in a 4A SIC match.

Emma Schaffner, Erin DiVittorio, Halle Hatten, Kate Silvers, Madison Hutchinson, Brooke Hall, Sophia Schmautz and Madeleine Ramsey each scored. Margaret Smock had two assists.

TIMBERLINE 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: The Wolves (8-1-4, 5-1-4) shut out the Mavericks in a 5A SIC match.

VOLLEYBALL

EAG;E 3. CENTENNIAL 0: The Mustangs (8-0) handled the Patriots 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 in a 5A SIC match.

Delaney Bub led Eagle with 13 kills, Madi Hauskins had 12 kills and Rhys Layton had 30 assists and 11 digs.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, NAMPA 0: The Grizzlies cruised past the Bulldogs 25-5, 25-11, 25-9 in a 5A SIC match.

Maddy Gold led Rocky with 21 digs and Chloe Hansen had eight kills.

TIMBERLINE 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: The Wolves (5-1) held off the Mavericks in a highly competitive 5A SIC match 25-23, 25-23, 25-22.

Ava Brickner led Timberline with 19 kills, Katie Ryden had 21 assists and seven digs and Aly Cox had eight kills, nine digs, seven assists and two aces.

NEW PLYMOUTH 3, MARSING 0: The Pilgrims swept the Huskies 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 in a Western Idaho Conference match.