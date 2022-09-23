ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

WacoTrib.com

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: September 23, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This lovely couple is showing us the definition of true love. Johnny and Ann-Nell Delord, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past Tuesday! They are from Gatesville and have 4 children and 24 grand and great-grand children. Governor Greg Abott congratulated 31 Texas National Blue Ribbon...
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

Annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival begins this weekend in Belton

BELTON, Texas — Fire up those griddles, because it is time once again for Belton's annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival. The City of Belton is partnering with H-E-B for the annual festival, which will take place this weekend on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The festival will take place right in the heart of downtown Belton near the Historic Bell County Courthouse.
BELTON, TX
US105

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Temple missing 12-year-old found

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dominick Casteel has been safely located, according to Temple Police. Police were searching for the boy who was last seen in the 2700 block of West Ave R. Dominick is 5 feet, and weighs between 80 and 90 pounds.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson...
TEMPLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Georgetown, including two new business parks

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KCEN

Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose

KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire has been contained by the Waco Fire Department Saturday Morning. Firefighters were dispatched at around 6 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and...
HEWITT, TX
KWTX

Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
TEMPLE, TX

