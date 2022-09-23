Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Simply Delicious Bakery moving; Buc-ee's founder; building permits, U-Haul, H-E-B and more
No joke, Toasted Yolk Cafe will open at 1725 Washington Ave., in the former Marlow Furniture building. A $400,000 building permit has been issued to accommodate renovations to the building that will become home to a growing Houston-based chain that dotes on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Local real estate agent...
Gumbo cookoff among Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 invite the public to a cookoff here in Killeen this Saturday.
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
WacoTrib.com
Deep-rooted child obesity issue in Texas and Waco area offers no quick fixes
Mike Osborne — better known in Waco as Chef Oz — runs his culinary arts classes at University High School like a restaurant, with pots and pans clanging, students bustling about and the smell of freshly cooked food filling the nostrils of all who enter the classroom-turned-kitchen. At...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Bell County Residents Question Brazos River Authority On Belhouse Pipeline Project
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) – Bell County community members had many questions today for the Brazos River Authority’s public meeting at the county expo center. It’s for the Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project building a pipe from Lake Belton to Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Many attendants we spoke with...
Killeen to observe Hispanic Heritage Month with October celebration
KILLEEN, Texas — Viva Fiesta Killeen and the City of Killeen look to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with a huge celebration this Oct. 8. Located in Downtown Killeen, the fiesta will take place that Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will offer a whole host of fun activities.
KWTX
Good News Friday: September 23, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This lovely couple is showing us the definition of true love. Johnny and Ann-Nell Delord, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past Tuesday! They are from Gatesville and have 4 children and 24 grand and great-grand children. Governor Greg Abott congratulated 31 Texas National Blue Ribbon...
Annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival begins this weekend in Belton
BELTON, Texas — Fire up those griddles, because it is time once again for Belton's annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival. The City of Belton is partnering with H-E-B for the annual festival, which will take place this weekend on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The festival will take place right in the heart of downtown Belton near the Historic Bell County Courthouse.
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
KWTX
Temple missing 12-year-old found
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dominick Casteel has been safely located, according to Temple Police. Police were searching for the boy who was last seen in the 2700 block of West Ave R. Dominick is 5 feet, and weighs between 80 and 90 pounds.
KWTX
Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Georgetown, including two new business parks
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose
KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
City of Waco hoping to help residents save money on electric bills with Texas Power Switch
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is hoping it can help residents save money when it comes to their electric bills by partnering with Texas Power Switch (TPS), a company that sells electricity rates in the state. Earlier this week, the city posted on its Instagram page that...
KWTX
Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire has been contained by the Waco Fire Department Saturday Morning. Firefighters were dispatched at around 6 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and...
Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas
Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
KWTX
Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
Mammoth Find: Waco, Texas Hiker Finds History During Trek On Trail
Sometimes, all of us need to get out to nature and take in the scenery of Central Texas. Yes, the heat sometimes dissuades us from walking around, but hopefully soon temps will drop to normal levels. While some of us stay inside, others take to trails to take it all in.
