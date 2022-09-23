Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Proposal fails to preserve Montgomery Dam
We appreciate that Tony Grassi has made a personal investment in having sketches drawn up by a landscape professional. While we applaud his respect for the integrity of the Olmsted design of Harbor Park, we would like to point out several shortcomings in the Grassi-Mohr plan. First of all, and...
New Public Park Could Be Coming To Augusta K-Mart Plaza
For years, much of the space at the old K-Mart Plaza on Western Avenue in Augusta has remained vacant. The plaza's anchor store, a Big K K-Mart, closed in December of 2019 and there have been a rotation of tenants in the adjacent smaller spaces and out buildings. Some of the spaces, including the old K-Mart, have been used for temporary purposes. Storage for the Maine CDC during the pandemic, hosting a concert put on by a local church, and the location of a Spirit Halloween store.
WMTW
Death reported inside Bangor’s Penobscot County Jail
BANGOR, Maine — A person being held in the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor has died. According to the sheriff’s office, during routine checks early Sunday morning, a corrections officer found the person in, what the agency calls, “a life-threatening situation.”. The sheriff’s office says staff and...
wabi.tv
Former Searsport Fire Chief among those indicted in embezzlement scheme
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County grand jury has indicted the former Searsport fire chief and his reported domestic partner for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme. 52-year-old Andrew Webster is charged with receiving stolen property. According to the Village Soup, Webster received funds from the Barney Hose Association,...
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
wabi.tv
A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man Found Safe
A Silver Alert has been cancelled and a Connor Township man has been found. UPDATE: Maine State Police say Claude Lamothe has been safely located. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
foxbangor.com
Bucksport Area Senior Center hosts volunteer appreciation party
BUCKSPORT– The Bucksport Area Senior Center hosted a volunteer appreciation party to celebrate their hard working volunteers. According to the senior center’s Director William Foster, volunteers served and delivered 8,635 meals, while also providing activities and programs for seniors in the Bucksport area. Town Manager Susan Lessard stopped...
mdislander.com
Shrinking lake angers residents
ELLSWORTH — When Ed Damm wants to sail on Graham Lake, he first has to walk the plank – literally. Low water levels exposing a hardened lakebed are nearly as bad this summer as in 2017, which was “the worst year for us in the past 20 years,” Damm said. “From October to November of that year, I could ride my bicycle across the dried, cracked mud out to island number 3 and barely leave a tire impression in the surface.”
wabi.tv
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland commemorates installation of El Faro Salute
ROCKLAND — “Upon seeing the sketch of the faceless seaman and sailors, I actually got chills with such a tremendous tribute to the crew,” said CDR John Buckley (retired), U.S. Navy, who wore his uniform to represent all senior member officers who truly cared for and served the persons in their charge.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 30 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 30. Joseph...
wabi.tv
Turnpike fatal in West Gardiner
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and another is in the hospital after secondary crash caused by slowing traffic on the Maine Turnpike in West Gardiner Saturday afternoon. Maine State Police say he driver of a BMW sedan was traveling on the Turnpike when he was rear-ended...
wabi.tv
The world’s first hybrid ship was in Rockland Thursday
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Cruise ships anchored along the coast of Maine in the fall are nothing new, but this week, there’s been a new kind of cruise ship making its debut on Maine’s coast. The M-S Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid cruise ship, was in Rockland...
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
WPFO
Man from Connor Township found safe after Silver Alert
CARIBOU, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Connor Township who may be headed to the Augusta area. According to police, 83-year old Claude Lamothe was last seen Saturday afternoon leaving Daigle Oil in Caribou. State Police say Lamothe suffers...
After a Fire Destroyed Their Store, the Amish Community Market in Unity Reopens Today
The fire was a complete and total loss. The Amish Community Market and Bakery was destroyed last January by a fire. It was a total loss and the owners, speaking to News Center Maine revealed they had no insurance for the building or the contents. But they sort of did...
Rent This 3 Bedroom House in Central Maine For $1,100 Bucks a Month!
Let's face it.. trying to find a new place to live that accommodate a family and a family's budget can be down right impossible given the current market situation. That's one of the reasons we always keep our eyes peeled for houses and apartments in Central Maine that look like they might suit both!
WGME
UMaine closes dining and residence halls because there aren't enough students
(BDN) -- The University of Maine has closed one of its three dining halls and a residence hall for the fall semester, reflecting some of the lowest enrollment the Orono campus has seen in years and staffing troubles that have plagued virtually every industry. The university closed Hancock Hall, one...
Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder
BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
