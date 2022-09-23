For years, much of the space at the old K-Mart Plaza on Western Avenue in Augusta has remained vacant. The plaza's anchor store, a Big K K-Mart, closed in December of 2019 and there have been a rotation of tenants in the adjacent smaller spaces and out buildings. Some of the spaces, including the old K-Mart, have been used for temporary purposes. Storage for the Maine CDC during the pandemic, hosting a concert put on by a local church, and the location of a Spirit Halloween store.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO