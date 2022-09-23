ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

The Associated Press

Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in...
Idaho8.com

Racist abuse of Richarlison shows FIFA still has work to do

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino was shown visual proof of the racism that continues to infect soccer when he attended Brazil’s final warmup game before the World Cup. Infantino was on hand at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday, when a banana was thrown at Richarlison as he celebrated scoring a 19th-minute goal in Brazil’s 5-1 win against Tunisia. It showed just how much still has to be done to eradicate racism in soccer, even though FIFA disbanded its anti-racism task force in 2016, declaring it had “completely fulfilled its temporary mission.”
Idaho8.com

Nico Williams makes his case for World Cup spot with Spain

MADRID (AP) — Forward Nico Williams may have secured his spot in Spain’s World Cup squad with a well-timed header across the area to set up a decisive goal. The 20-year-old Williams came off the bench to assist Álvaro Morata’s 88th-minute winner in a victory over Portugal that guaranteed Spain a spot in the Nations League’s Final Four on Tuesday. And that may have also guaranteed him a place in Qatar despite only two appearances with the national team. His performances prompted widespread praise and left him in position to be picked by Spain coach Luis Enrique for Qatar.
Idaho8.com

Coach Urs Fischer and assistant continuing with Union Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer and his assistant Markus Hoffmann are extending their contracts with the Bundesliga leader beyond next year. Union says it has “reached agreement on a contract extension” with both Fischer and Hoffmann. Their deals were due to expire at the end of this season. It did not give the length of the new contracts. Club president Dirk Zingler says the coaching duo will “remain Unioners in the coming years.” Fischer took over as Union coach in July 2018 and led the club to its first-ever promotion to the Bundesliga in his first season in charge.
Idaho8.com

Messi 2 goals, accosted twice, Argentina tops Jamaica 3-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored two goals and was twice accosted by fans running on the field as Argentina extended its unbeaten streak to 35 matches over three years by beating Jamaica 3-0 in its next-to-last World Cup warmup match. Julián Álvarez put Argentina ahead in the 13th minute. Messi entered in the 56th and increased his career total to 90 goals in 164 international appearances. A fan sprinted onto the field in the 65th minute trying to take a photo and another after Messi’s first goal asked for a signature, which the star started to scrawl as the spectator was tackled.
Idaho8.com

Lauren Jackson, Aussie fans enjoying her World Cup finale

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian Lauren Jackson says nothing can top playing in what is likely her final international women’s basketball competition in front of adoring fans at the World Cup Sydney. The 41-year-old mom has the Opals battling for a medal. But no matter what happens, Jackson says she doesn’t expect to be at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The 6-foot-5 Jackson is considered one of the greatest international women’s basketball players to play in the WNBA. The former No. 1 pick says she is still “pinching herself” from the appreciation she has received during the World Cup.
Yardbarker

Alvaro Morata praises Spain for always producing in big games

Spain came away with the victory they needed on Tuesday night, pipping Portugal in the closing moments to make the Nations League semi-finals for a second successive campaign. Those finals will take place next June with Spain pitted against the Netherlands, Croatia and Italy. Speaking after the match to Teledeporte,...
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
The Independent

Is Portugal vs Spain on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

Top spot in Nations League Group A2 is on the line as Portugal host Spain in Braga.A defeat to Switzerland leaves the visitors in need of a win if they are to overtake their Iberian rivals and progress to the finals.Portugal completed their penultimate round business rather more effectively, beating the Czech Republic 4-0, and a draw would be enough for Fernando Santos’ side to advance.The home side have conceded only twice in five group matches so far and will hope for another secure defensive performance.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and where is it?Portugal vs...
Yardbarker

FIFA to compensate Barcelona over Ronald Araujo injury

Barcelona could receive a compensation payment from FIFA over Ronald Araujo’s injury on international duty. Araujo was forced off after less than a minute against Iran for Uruguay, on September 23, with initial reports hinting at a minor problem for the defender. However, that position has changed in the...
