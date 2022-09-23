BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer and his assistant Markus Hoffmann are extending their contracts with the Bundesliga leader beyond next year. Union says it has “reached agreement on a contract extension” with both Fischer and Hoffmann. Their deals were due to expire at the end of this season. It did not give the length of the new contracts. Club president Dirk Zingler says the coaching duo will “remain Unioners in the coming years.” Fischer took over as Union coach in July 2018 and led the club to its first-ever promotion to the Bundesliga in his first season in charge.

SOCCER ・ 7 HOURS AGO