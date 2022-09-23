Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar
GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in...
Racist abuse of Richarlison shows FIFA still has work to do
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino was shown visual proof of the racism that continues to infect soccer when he attended Brazil’s final warmup game before the World Cup. Infantino was on hand at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday, when a banana was thrown at Richarlison as he celebrated scoring a 19th-minute goal in Brazil’s 5-1 win against Tunisia. It showed just how much still has to be done to eradicate racism in soccer, even though FIFA disbanded its anti-racism task force in 2016, declaring it had “completely fulfilled its temporary mission.”
Nico Williams makes his case for World Cup spot with Spain
MADRID (AP) — Forward Nico Williams may have secured his spot in Spain’s World Cup squad with a well-timed header across the area to set up a decisive goal. The 20-year-old Williams came off the bench to assist Álvaro Morata’s 88th-minute winner in a victory over Portugal that guaranteed Spain a spot in the Nations League’s Final Four on Tuesday. And that may have also guaranteed him a place in Qatar despite only two appearances with the national team. His performances prompted widespread praise and left him in position to be picked by Spain coach Luis Enrique for Qatar.
Best Teenage Soccer Players In The World 2022: Three Barcelona Starlets Make Top 10
Players from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and the USMNT also feature.
UEFA・
Brazil forward Richarlison racially abused as fan throws banana at him during 5-1 victory over Tunisia in France
Brazil’s impressive end to its World Cup preparation was overshadowed by racist abuse as forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him by a fan during the 5-1 victory over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The Tottenham Hotspur star scored Brazil’s second goal but as he celebrated a banana...
Coach Urs Fischer and assistant continuing with Union Berlin
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer and his assistant Markus Hoffmann are extending their contracts with the Bundesliga leader beyond next year. Union says it has “reached agreement on a contract extension” with both Fischer and Hoffmann. Their deals were due to expire at the end of this season. It did not give the length of the new contracts. Club president Dirk Zingler says the coaching duo will “remain Unioners in the coming years.” Fischer took over as Union coach in July 2018 and led the club to its first-ever promotion to the Bundesliga in his first season in charge.
Messi 2 goals, accosted twice, Argentina tops Jamaica 3-0
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored two goals and was twice accosted by fans running on the field as Argentina extended its unbeaten streak to 35 matches over three years by beating Jamaica 3-0 in its next-to-last World Cup warmup match. Julián Álvarez put Argentina ahead in the 13th minute. Messi entered in the 56th and increased his career total to 90 goals in 164 international appearances. A fan sprinted onto the field in the 65th minute trying to take a photo and another after Messi’s first goal asked for a signature, which the star started to scrawl as the spectator was tackled.
Portugal 0-0 Spain LIVE: Nations League latest with Cristiano Ronaldo featuring – TV channel, stream, updates
PORTUGAL are facing Spain in a mouth-watering Nations League tie tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo starts the hosts, but he is currently sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic last time out. While Spain suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at the weekend,...
‘More accomplished players’ – Luis Enrique tips Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal for World Cup as he stuns Spain’s media
LUIS ENRIQUE has admitted that he thinks rivals Portgual have a BETTER squad than his own Spain side. Enrique, 52, takes his team into this winter's World Cup in Qatar as one of the tournament favourites. But despite this, he bizarrely claims their Iberian neighbours have a better chance of...
Barcelona report: Lionel Messi wants to leave PSG – but won't return to Camp Nou
Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season, but a return to his former club looks unlikely.
MLS・
Denmark unveil World Cup ‘protest’ kits criticising Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark will wear shirts at the World Cup that criticise the human rights record of the host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the finals tournament. “The colour of mourning,” the kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on...
Lauren Jackson, Aussie fans enjoying her World Cup finale
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian Lauren Jackson says nothing can top playing in what is likely her final international women’s basketball competition in front of adoring fans at the World Cup Sydney. The 41-year-old mom has the Opals battling for a medal. But no matter what happens, Jackson says she doesn’t expect to be at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The 6-foot-5 Jackson is considered one of the greatest international women’s basketball players to play in the WNBA. The former No. 1 pick says she is still “pinching herself” from the appreciation she has received during the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Alvaro Morata praises Spain for always producing in big games
Spain came away with the victory they needed on Tuesday night, pipping Portugal in the closing moments to make the Nations League semi-finals for a second successive campaign. Those finals will take place next June with Spain pitted against the Netherlands, Croatia and Italy. Speaking after the match to Teledeporte,...
Report: Chelsea Considering Clubs In Belgium And Portugal
Todd Boehly has been very vocal in his desire to form a multi-club network, with options being considered in Belgium and Portugal.
Which football managers have appeared in music videos? | The Knowledge
Plus: streets and stands named after backroom staff, chairmen who play themselves, the oldest international debut and more
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Is Portugal vs Spain on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
Top spot in Nations League Group A2 is on the line as Portugal host Spain in Braga.A defeat to Switzerland leaves the visitors in need of a win if they are to overtake their Iberian rivals and progress to the finals.Portugal completed their penultimate round business rather more effectively, beating the Czech Republic 4-0, and a draw would be enough for Fernando Santos’ side to advance.The home side have conceded only twice in five group matches so far and will hope for another secure defensive performance.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and where is it?Portugal vs...
Eidevall to take momentum from Arsenal’s North London derby win into a tough battle with Ajax
JONAS EIDEVALL is under no illusion about the hard task awaiting Arsenal in their battle with Ajax for a Champions League group stage spot. The Gunners are targeting an away win against their opponents who frustrated the WSL leaders by clinching a Round Two first-leg draw. Arsenal go into the...
Yardbarker
FIFA to compensate Barcelona over Ronald Araujo injury
Barcelona could receive a compensation payment from FIFA over Ronald Araujo’s injury on international duty. Araujo was forced off after less than a minute against Iran for Uruguay, on September 23, with initial reports hinting at a minor problem for the defender. However, that position has changed in the...
