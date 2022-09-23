Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Bulldogs run into a buzz-saw
North Schuylkill has already pitched two shutouts this season. The Spartans added a third on Friday night. North Schuylkill handed Northern Lehigh its first loss of the season en route to a 31-0 victory in a meeting of defending District 11 champions. “Especially how our defense is playing, they are...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #5
Blue Mountain - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lehighton - 35 Northwestern Lehigh - 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua - 52 Salisbury Township - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill - 31 Northern Lehigh - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marian Catholic - 15 Nativity BVM - 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Riverside - 41 Mahanoy Area - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loyalsock Township...
Little League, bed company facing lawsuit over injured Little League player
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — 12-year-old Easton Oliverson of Saint George, Utah, is back at home with his family now. Easton was the little leaguer who fell from a bunk bed on August 15th at the Little League World Series Complex in South Williamsport. He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.
AdWeek
Gabrielle Mediak Named AM Anchor at WPMT in Harrisburg
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gabriel Mediak has joined Harrisburg, Pa. Fox affiliate WPMT as a morning anchor. She announced her debut on social media, telling viewers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and fun
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening. Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock. One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of central Pa. into Sunday evening
The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed south-central Pennsylvania under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. Sunday evening. The watch impacts Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, as well as most of Maryland and several counties in northern Virginia. Potential hazards include scattered tornadoes, isolated...
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pottsville Republican Herald
Patricia A. Cox
Memorial services for Patricia A. Cox, of Lancaster, who passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. There will be a time of sharing during and prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. There will be a visitation with her family.
Pottsville Republican Herald
The big bird flies high
Among the constellations seen from Earth throughout the year, there are heroes, hunters, musical instruments, royalty and all kinds of critters, including eight birds. The biggest and brightest bird constellation seen from Pottsville is Cygnus the Swan, flying high overhead these autumn evenings. The bright star at the tail of the high-flying swan is Deneb, nearly overhead in the early evening this time of year. Deneb is also one of the stars of the Summer Triangle. The other stars are Vega and Altair, the brightest in their respective constellations, Lyra and Aquila. Just look for the three brightest stars you can see straight overhead and that’s it!
Sheetz store in Lewisburg to temporarily close for renovations
Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Sheetz store at International Drive will be closing next week for a period of six months for major renovations. A sign on the door of the store says the closure will begin on Oct. 2. The new building will be expanded to 6,000 square-feet, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. This will include a "restaurant-style experience" with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside, Ruffner says. ...
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Another Fast-Food Restaurant Coming to West Chester’s Paoli Pike-Gay Street Corridor
Capital Enterprises plans to add another fast-food restaurant near where four already sit along the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor. Capital Enterprises, the owner of the West Goshen Shopping Center, plans to add a new fast-food restaurant to the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
Checking out Hershey’s new indoor market? Don’t miss these great sweet, savory offerings | Mimi’s picks
The brand new glass doors to the upper level of Fresh Market Hershey, 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, swung open to the public on Sept. 1. Keeping the integrity of the old Hershey Abattoir building intact, the main structure is the same but the interior is bright, clean and abuzz with varied food and deli stands, distillery, brewery and wine vendors.
Pottsville Republican Herald
Review: Anthracite Philharmonic’s 'Planetary Pops' transports audience
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Being in a concert hall is like being in space. You are suspended in darkness and silence, surrounded by others but alone with the music and your thoughts.
Comments / 0