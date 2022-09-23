Read full article on original website
At least one person injured in motor home crash on I-15 between McCammon and Inkom
At least one person was injured in a motor home crash on Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom. The 12:45 p.m. Sunday wreck occurred when the motor home left the freeway's northbound lanes, struck lava rock and crashed through a fence. State police confirmed that at least one of the motor home's occupants was transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash. Multiple Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded to the wreck along with state police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies. One lane of Interstate 15 northbound was temporarily shut down because of the crash. The wreck remains under investigation by state police who are expected to release further details soon.
Local man dies, two women airlifted to hospitals following wreck near Blackfoot
A man died and two women were airlifted to local hospitals after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The wreck occurred when a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Taylor failed to...
Oscar Meyer WienerMobile makes a stop in Idaho Falls
The WeinerMobile has been driving its buns off all summer and made a stop in Idaho Falls. The post Oscar Meyer WienerMobile makes a stop in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello PD, ISU to host separate events aimed at safe driving
POCATELLO — Over the next eight days, Idaho State University and the Pocatello Police Department will be hosting two separate events targeting safe driving. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Police Department will hold its Buckle Up Event as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, according to a news release from the department.
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
TORNADO WARNING ISSUED FOR PARTS OF BANNOCK, POWER COUNTIES
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Tornado Warning for north central Bannock County and east central Power County in southeastern Idaho until 7:45 PM Wednesday. At 7:21 PM, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southwest of Portneuf Gap, or 11 miles south of Pocatello, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD: Tornado and quarter size hail. ...
The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
Collect gems or rocks? Idaho Falls rock club is holding its annual sale
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
Man gets probation for involvement in Shelley construction site burglary
BLACKFOOT — A California man who pleaded guilty to grand theft has been sentenced to probation. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, was put on felony probation for four years after District Judge Darren Simpson suspended a prison sentence of three to 10 years during a sentencing hearing Monday. According to court records, Herrera received credit for 90 days of time served on the suspended sentence.
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Historic Triangle Neighborhood honors their legacy with a festival
Starting at 11 am, North 3rd and East Lander Street was a home to a festival honoring the legacy and history of the Triangle neighborhood in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The post Historic Triangle Neighborhood honors their legacy with a festival appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past
Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.
Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls
The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly grabbed woman by neck
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her in the face. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she was trying to get Domingo Pena, 66, to leave when she shoved him.
East Idaho Eats: Blackfoot restaurant and pub offers cajun seafood boil and unique rooms to dine in
BLACKFOOT — A local Blackfoot restaurant and pub that opened in March offers a wide variety of food, including delicious Mac-N-Cheese, country fried steak and a special blend of cajun seafood boil. 7EIGHTY5 is located at 310 North Meridian Street. The number 785 is a phone prefix for the...
Portneuf Health Medical Office Building opens doors at Northgate
POCATELLO — The Portneuf Health Medical Office Building, the first healthcare building in the Portneuf Medical Plaza at Northgate, opened its doors on Thursday night for a Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours. The Portneuf Primary Care and Portneuf WorkMed teams along with on-site lab and imaging services, will welcome their first patients in the new facility on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. This new healthcare home is conveniently located...
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
GALLERY: Community gathers for Ravsten Stadium ribbon-cutting
IDAHO FALLS — Athletes, school administrators, students, community members and others gathered at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting. Upgrades have been underway at the stadium all summer including the installation of 3.5 acres of new matrix turf, redesigned “D” zones with space for field events, a brand new track being put in place and an upgrade on lighting.
District 25 reduces tax ask by $2.4M as some raise alarm over large school reserves across state
POCATELLO — As costs at the gas pump and grocery checkout continue to hit families in the pocketbooks, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s Board of Trustees recently approved three measures meant to save money for local taxpayers. The moves come on the heels of concerns raised by some throughout Idaho that the state’s school districts are sitting on a large amount of cash reserves and don’t need additional financial help from the traditional supplemental levies they ask voters to approve. ...
