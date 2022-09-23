ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Outsider.com

PHOTO: 118-Pound Catfish Caught in Tennessee Could Shatter Records

Wildlife officials in northwest Tennessee say a huge catfish recently caught might be a new state record with several pounds remaining. On Saturday, Sept. 24, Micka Burkhart captured a 118-pound blue catfish. This was while fishing. on the Cumberland River in Stewart County, as mentioned by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on social media. To bait the massive fish, Burkhart employed a skipjack. He then had to put up quite the fight to reel it in.
TENNESSEE STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture arrested a Mississippi man in Copiah County. An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission led to the arrest based on a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana. John Colter Pyron, 34, of […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Wildlife Officials Make Huge Discovery About Previously Extinct Fish

Some good news has jumped out of the waters of Colorado. Wildlife officials have just discovered that a previously-extinct fish is now reproducing naturally in the wild. In recent years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has been trying to bring back the greenback cutthroat trout to the state’s waters, and while they have been vigilant about protecting areas where the fish reappeared, wildlife authorities hadn’t seen the species officially take hold again in its natural habitat – until now.
KFVS12

Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal goes before full Kentucky Parole Board on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky inmate found guilty of killing three students at Paducah's Heath High School in 1997 could learn Monday, if he will be granted parole. Michael Carneal, who is 25 years into a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder, attempted murder and robbery, goes before the full Kentucky Parole Board to make his case. Last week, a two-person panel of the board failed to reach a unanimous decision.
PADUCAH, KY
Outsider.com

Three-Year-Old Reunited With Parents After Spending Night in South Carolina State Park

A 3-year-old who had been missing for almost 20 hours in Poinsett State Park in Wedgefield has now been found and reunited with her parents. Ruby Heider disappeared during a camping excursion with relatives and companions, NBC affiliate WISTV 10 News reports. The FBI, Air Force, Sumter County Sheriff’s Department, the Sumter Police Department, DNR officers, and SLED searched through the night and well into the next morning to locate the young girl.
WEDGEFIELD, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
JACKSON, MS
Outsider.com

At Least 40 People Injured or Sick From Oregon’s Cedar Creek Wildfire

So far, 40 people have contacted officials with injuries or illnesses they believe are connected to the Cedar Creek wildfire in Oregon. The flames have been burning for nearly two months now, CNN reports. Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer emailed CNN about the reports. Ferguson said that so far, none of the injuries are life-threatening.
OREGON STATE
fox8live.com

Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
LOUISIANA STATE
Herald & Review

What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?

CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
CARBONDALE, IL
Outsider.com

Florida Police Rescue Dog Thrown From Bridge in Plastic Container

A four-year-old dog affectionately called “Daisy” by her rescuers has now found her forever home. This is wonderful news after Daisy faced a terrifyingly cruel incident earlier this week in Florida. According to a Facebook post shared by the Orange County Animal Services in Florida, authorities were called to help Daisy. The rescue came after someone tossed the pup from a moving vehicle.
FLORIDA STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage

A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water. She said...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

KSP ARREST/CHARGE CORRECTIONAL OFFICER WITH RAPE IN EDDYVILLE, KENTUCKY

Eddyville, KY - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in reference to a report of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer. A KSP trooper responded to the facility and began an investigation. The investigation...
EDDYVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

