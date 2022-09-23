Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTO: 118-Pound Catfish Caught in Tennessee Could Shatter Records
Wildlife officials in northwest Tennessee say a huge catfish recently caught might be a new state record with several pounds remaining. On Saturday, Sept. 24, Micka Burkhart captured a 118-pound blue catfish. This was while fishing. on the Cumberland River in Stewart County, as mentioned by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on social media. To bait the massive fish, Burkhart employed a skipjack. He then had to put up quite the fight to reel it in.
Georgia County Donates 250 Acres to the National Park Service
One Georgia county is donating hundreds of acres to the National Park Service. This donation is a step forward in expanding one popular outdoor spot within the region. Getting the area one step closer to a National Park, officials say. One Georgie County Donates Hundreds Of Acres, Inching Close To...
This 118-pound catfish caught in Middle Tennessee may break state record
A monster-size catfish caught in the Cumberland River may break the state record as the biggest catfish ever caught in Tennessee.
Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture arrested a Mississippi man in Copiah County. An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission led to the arrest based on a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana. John Colter Pyron, 34, of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
Wildland Firefighter Dies Fighting Moose Fire in Idaho
Tragic news this wildfire season as an Idaho wildland firefighter died last week fighting the… The post Wildland Firefighter Dies Fighting Moose Fire in Idaho appeared first on Outsider.
WHAS 11
Man arrested as fugitive in Tennessee for charge involving minor in Kentucky
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Knox County Schools employee is facing charges in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to deputies. Zachariah Albaba was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Knox County Sheriff's Office for felony fugitive from justice for a crime involving a minor in Kentucky, according to KCSO.
Colorado Wildlife Officials Make Huge Discovery About Previously Extinct Fish
Some good news has jumped out of the waters of Colorado. Wildlife officials have just discovered that a previously-extinct fish is now reproducing naturally in the wild. In recent years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has been trying to bring back the greenback cutthroat trout to the state’s waters, and while they have been vigilant about protecting areas where the fish reappeared, wildlife authorities hadn’t seen the species officially take hold again in its natural habitat – until now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
wdrb.com
Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal goes before full Kentucky Parole Board on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky inmate found guilty of killing three students at Paducah's Heath High School in 1997 could learn Monday, if he will be granted parole. Michael Carneal, who is 25 years into a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder, attempted murder and robbery, goes before the full Kentucky Parole Board to make his case. Last week, a two-person panel of the board failed to reach a unanimous decision.
Three-Year-Old Reunited With Parents After Spending Night in South Carolina State Park
A 3-year-old who had been missing for almost 20 hours in Poinsett State Park in Wedgefield has now been found and reunited with her parents. Ruby Heider disappeared during a camping excursion with relatives and companions, NBC affiliate WISTV 10 News reports. The FBI, Air Force, Sumter County Sheriff’s Department, the Sumter Police Department, DNR officers, and SLED searched through the night and well into the next morning to locate the young girl.
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At Least 40 People Injured or Sick From Oregon’s Cedar Creek Wildfire
So far, 40 people have contacted officials with injuries or illnesses they believe are connected to the Cedar Creek wildfire in Oregon. The flames have been burning for nearly two months now, CNN reports. Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer emailed CNN about the reports. Ferguson said that so far, none of the injuries are life-threatening.
fox8live.com
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
Herald & Review
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
Florida Police Rescue Dog Thrown From Bridge in Plastic Container
A four-year-old dog affectionately called “Daisy” by her rescuers has now found her forever home. This is wonderful news after Daisy faced a terrifyingly cruel incident earlier this week in Florida. According to a Facebook post shared by the Orange County Animal Services in Florida, authorities were called to help Daisy. The rescue came after someone tossed the pup from a moving vehicle.
WLKY.com
Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage
A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water. She said...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
WATCH: Deer Leaps Clean Over Michigan Deputies Patrol Car
A Michigan State Police deputy had quite a surprise when a deer leaped clean over his patrol car earlier this week. The encounter was caught on the officer’s dashcam and the clip was posted online. The Michigan State Police Fifth District shared the video of trooper Anderson’s deer encounter...
clayconews.com
KSP ARREST/CHARGE CORRECTIONAL OFFICER WITH RAPE IN EDDYVILLE, KENTUCKY
Eddyville, KY - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in reference to a report of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer. A KSP trooper responded to the facility and began an investigation. The investigation...
Outsider.com
563K+
Followers
61K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1