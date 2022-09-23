Alaska Online Checkbook Act will shine a light on state government’s finances

(Getty Images)

The Alaska Online Checkbook Act (AOCA) became the law of the land earlier this month. The AOCA’s legislative intent is to promote transparency and to improve the disclosure of our Alaska government’s revenue and expenditures.

The Alaska Public Interest Research Group (AKPIRG) championed the legislation, known as Senate Bill 25 and sponsored by Sen. Bill Wielechowski, as it moved through the committee process. AKPIRG was established in 1974 and advocates on behalf of public and consumer interests. Rep. George Rauscher sponsored a companion bill in the House.

The AOCA requires that state revenue and expenditures are accounted for and accessible to the public at no cost by creating a user-friendly website.

We believe the AOCA will encourage a better understanding of state operations, reduce waste, and ensure that funding is directed to Alaska’s most important needs. Implementing the AOCA will promote fiscal responsibility and will save costs and time as the need for public records requests will decrease.

Amidst fluctuation in oil prices and ever-changing global financial situations, understanding where our funding is allocated is critical.

We thank the bill sponsors and all the legislators who voted in favor to shine the light on the Alaska government’s finances. We look forward to seeing the AOCA implemented.



