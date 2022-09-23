Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Related
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYC
If you live in the tri-state area, you already know that New York's restaurant scene is wildly celebrated. It's the land of, "If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere." New Jersey, Connecticut, and upstate New York, though? They don't get that same kind of love and it's time we change that.
greenwichsentinel.com
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Gala a stellar event for Abilis
Last Saturday, the Abilis organization hit the ball out of the park with its fourth annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Gala event that was held at the Tamarack Country Club. This celebrated annual ballroom-themed fundraiser drew more than 160 attendees and 11 teams that featured one or more local...
Register Citizen
‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westchestermagazine.com
Beekman Ale House Does Beer and Bar Pies in Sleepy Hollow
The front of the Beekman Ale House. Photo by Andrew Dominick. The Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow serves up flavorful bar pizza, 20 beers on tap, and so much more. Patrick and Luke Sheeran will flat out tell you that they had zero kitchen experience prior to opening Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow, where for about a year and a half they’ve been serving craft beer, cocktails, and the star of their small menu: 12-inch bar pizzas.
ctbites.com
Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!
October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
NewsTimes
Who are the Top Workplaces 59 winners? A close-up look at the list
The 59 winners on the Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplaces list for 2022 are, as usual, heavy on services: health care, finance, law and business and social services. That reflects the Connecticut economy and it reflects the kinds of companies that tend to compete well in the employee experience. That’s...
New Milford-Based Christmas Movie Set to Release This November
It's always cool to see the town you live in a movie, and yet again New Milford, your opportunity to say "That's my car!" is coming up. Almost a year ago to the day, we told you about New Milford being chosen as the filming location for the filming of an inspirational Christmas movie called The Thursday Night Club. According to the description of the film on IMDB, the film "Will brighten and illuminate your Christmas celebration". According to the synopsis, it's the story of how a dinner with very special man inspires 5 best friends to spread the spirit of the season through charitable projects. Here's the trailer, featuring a cameo by Billy Mo himself -
IN THIS ARTICLE
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
Register Citizen
NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman
GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
Bronx residents walk to remember borough’s homicide victims
Kyhara Tay, 11, is among the many victims being remembered. She tragically died in May after being struck by a bullet intended for teenager on the corner of Westchester Avenue and Fox Street.
NewsTimes
SEEN: Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound Music Festival 2022
The Sound on Sound Music Festival was held in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The two-day music festival featured headliners Stevie Nicks, the Dave Matthews Band with Tim Reynolds and The Lumineers. Were you SEEN?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Bridgeport dog found, returned to her family
Diva's owners say she was returned by a good Samaritan after she went missing near Brooks and Stillman streets.
NewsTimes
Hogan's Cider Mill in Burlington is becoming a social media sensation, with drinks like the 'Drunken Donut'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "I drove 3 hours for this apple cider and I'd do it again," read the caption on a TikTok by user @chantillysongs, showing a compilation of scenes from a sunny day at Hogan's Cider Mill. The short video from...
newcanaanite.com
Who Knew: Toto, I Don’t Think We’re Technically in New Canaan Anymore
‘Who Knew?’ is sponsored by Walter Stewart’s Market. Generally, this column covers restaurants, activities, shops, and experiences in New Canaan. While Tavern at GrayBarns is technically in Norwalk, don’t tell that to the many New Canaanites who claim it as their hometown’s best special occasion restaur.
Danbury Man on Social Media Captures Audio of What He Believes to Be a Gunshot
OK, just for the record, I'm the "Danbury man" BUT HEAR ME OUT! I think this is a thing. I believe so strongly that what I heard gunfire, that I called the police and was interviewed by them. The officers came to my home on Wednesday (9/21/22) and I gave them a full report. Sometime between 7:20 & 7:35 pm, I was finishing my evening walk in Downtown Danbury.
westchestermagazine.com
Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester
The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
Health Headlines: Yale doctor speaks on link between COVID and brain damage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New research shows a connection between covid and brain damage. Records of 5.6 million people in the U.S. who have not had covid were compared with the records of 154,000 veterans who did have covid. Those who were positive experienced more brain dangers. “A really substantial increase in their risk […]
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Line of severe storms sweeps across Long Island, causes damage in West Islip
News 12 Long Island’s Amy McGorry is checking out damage in West Islip where trees and wires are down and there were reports of small hail.
Comments / 0