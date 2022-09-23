ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

greenwichsentinel.com

Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Gala a stellar event for Abilis

Last Saturday, the Abilis organization hit the ball out of the park with its fourth annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Gala event that was held at the Tamarack Country Club. This celebrated annual ballroom-themed fundraiser drew more than 160 attendees and 11 teams that featured one or more local...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
EAST HAVEN, CT
westchestermagazine.com

Beekman Ale House Does Beer and Bar Pies in Sleepy Hollow

The front of the Beekman Ale House. Photo by Andrew Dominick. The Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow serves up flavorful bar pizza, 20 beers on tap, and so much more. Patrick and Luke Sheeran will flat out tell you that they had zero kitchen experience prior to opening Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow, where for about a year and a half they’ve been serving craft beer, cocktails, and the star of their small menu: 12-inch bar pizzas.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
ctbites.com

Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!

October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Who are the Top Workplaces 59 winners? A close-up look at the list

The 59 winners on the Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplaces list for 2022 are, as usual, heavy on services: health care, finance, law and business and social services. That reflects the Connecticut economy and it reflects the kinds of companies that tend to compete well in the employee experience. That’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

New Milford-Based Christmas Movie Set to Release This November

It's always cool to see the town you live in a movie, and yet again New Milford, your opportunity to say "That's my car!" is coming up. Almost a year ago to the day, we told you about New Milford being chosen as the filming location for the filming of an inspirational Christmas movie called The Thursday Night Club. According to the description of the film on IMDB, the film "Will brighten and illuminate your Christmas celebration". According to the synopsis, it's the story of how a dinner with very special man inspires 5 best friends to spread the spirit of the season through charitable projects. Here's the trailer, featuring a cameo by Billy Mo himself -
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman

GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

SEEN: Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound Music Festival 2022

The Sound on Sound Music Festival was held in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The two-day music festival featured headliners Stevie Nicks, the Dave Matthews Band with Tim Reynolds and The Lumineers. Were you SEEN?
BRIDGEPORT, CT
newcanaanite.com

Who Knew: Toto, I Don’t Think We’re Technically in New Canaan Anymore

‘Who Knew?’ is sponsored by Walter Stewart’s Market. Generally, this column covers restaurants, activities, shops, and experiences in New Canaan. While Tavern at GrayBarns is technically in Norwalk, don’t tell that to the many New Canaanites who claim it as their hometown’s best special occasion restaur.
NEW CANAAN, CT
westchestermagazine.com

Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester

The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
101.5 WPDH

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY

