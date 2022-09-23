ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Lake Grove Guide Dog Trainer Charged In Animal's Hot Car Death

A New York woman tasked with training service guide dogs is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving a dog in a hot car, causing the animal’s death. Long Island resident Jodi Meyers, age 51, of Lake Grove in Suffolk County, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and failing to provide proper shelter and air for a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever named Milton.
LAKE GROVE, NY
longisland.com

Boat Catches on Fire and Sinks, Occupant Jumps Overboard and is Saved

The Public information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM in Point Lookout. According to Police, a fifty-foot-long Bertram fishing boat notified authorities that he was in distress, and 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a boat on fire in the water off of Point Lookout. The boat owner reports that he heard a loud bang, then his boat went on fire, and he jumped into the ocean, the boat sank a short time later.
POINT LOOKOUT, NY
William Floyd
PIX11

Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Tanker fire in Woodbridge brought traffic to a halt

Traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike was brought to a halt Sunday morning after a massive truck fire in Woodbridge. The incident in Woodbridge occurred around 10:30 a.m. State police say the tanker truck hit a divider and toppled over. They say they are investigating what caused the crash. There...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
longisland.com

5 Fire Departments Respond to House Engulfed in Flames in North Hills

The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a residential house fire that occurred at 4:00 AM on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in North Hills. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a house fire located at 9 Cherrywood Lane. Upon arrival, Officers observed the house to be fully engulfed in flames. The house was unoccupied due to ongoing construction. The Manhasset- Lakeville Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.
NORTH HILLS, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 14-year-old girl reported missing in Hempstead

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Sept. 24 from Hempstead. According to Detectives, Tatyana Grajales, 14, was last seen leaving her residence. Grajales is described as a female Hispanic, 5’4” tall, 120 pounds, with black hair, containing red streaks and brown eyes. Tatyana’s...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Outsider.com

Bald Eagle Euthanized in New York After Being Hit by Vehicle

Wildlife authorities had to make the difficult decision to euthanize an American bald eagle after a vehicle had struck the bird on Sunrise Highway in Shirley, New York. At the time, the accident had broken both of the three-year-old eagle’s wings and rendered it unable to fly. When a wildlife rescue group arrived, rehabilitators determined that the most humane course of action would be to put the animal out of its misery.
SHIRLEY, NY

