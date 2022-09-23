Read full article on original website
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
Line of severe storms sweeps across Long Island, causes damage in West Islip
News 12 Long Island’s Amy McGorry is checking out damage in West Islip where trees and wires are down and there were reports of small hail.
Police: Woman, dog rescued from fire at Central Islip home after passerby calls 911
A woman and her dog were rescued from a fire at a Central Islip home on Saturday.
ID Released For Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Southern State Parkway Crash In Hempstead
The identity has been released of a man who was killed in a crash on the Southern State Parkway. It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 on the eastbound side near Exit 15A in Hempstead, according to New York State Police. The collision involved two vehicles. According to...
Lake Grove Guide Dog Trainer Charged In Animal's Hot Car Death
A New York woman tasked with training service guide dogs is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving a dog in a hot car, causing the animal’s death. Long Island resident Jodi Meyers, age 51, of Lake Grove in Suffolk County, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and failing to provide proper shelter and air for a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever named Milton.
longisland.com
Boat Catches on Fire and Sinks, Occupant Jumps Overboard and is Saved
The Public information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM in Point Lookout. According to Police, a fifty-foot-long Bertram fishing boat notified authorities that he was in distress, and 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a boat on fire in the water off of Point Lookout. The boat owner reports that he heard a loud bang, then his boat went on fire, and he jumped into the ocean, the boat sank a short time later.
Bald eagle hit on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk euthanized
A driver spotted the injured bird on Thursday morning on Sunrise just east of the William Floyd Parkway.
State police: North Babylon man killed in Southern State Parkway crash
State police have identified the victim of a deadly Saturday morning car crash on the Southern State Parkway.
Bay Shore's Boulton Center marquee collapses in busy Main Street; no injuries reported
No one was hurt but it fell down right when witnesses said numerous people were walking on busy Main Street.
Humane Long Island calls on Town of Islip to bring Sloth Encounters owner back to court
Humane Long Island is urging the Town of Islip to bring the owner of an exotic animal facility back to court for contempt.
Suffolk SPCA: Guide Dog Foundation employee arrested after dog left in company van died
An employee at the Guide Dog Foundation in Smithtown was arrested after a dog was found dead in one of their company vans.
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
News 12
Tanker fire in Woodbridge brought traffic to a halt
Traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike was brought to a halt Sunday morning after a massive truck fire in Woodbridge. The incident in Woodbridge occurred around 10:30 a.m. State police say the tanker truck hit a divider and toppled over. They say they are investigating what caused the crash. There...
longisland.com
5 Fire Departments Respond to House Engulfed in Flames in North Hills
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a residential house fire that occurred at 4:00 AM on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in North Hills. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a house fire located at 9 Cherrywood Lane. Upon arrival, Officers observed the house to be fully engulfed in flames. The house was unoccupied due to ongoing construction. The Manhasset- Lakeville Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 14-year-old girl reported missing in Hempstead
Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Sept. 24 from Hempstead. According to Detectives, Tatyana Grajales, 14, was last seen leaving her residence. Grajales is described as a female Hispanic, 5’4” tall, 120 pounds, with black hair, containing red streaks and brown eyes. Tatyana’s...
police1.com
N.Y. county asks for NYPD’s help after cyberattack takes out 911 center, police HQ
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Almost two weeks ago, Suffolk County, New York, was struck by a cyberattack that targeted many of the county’s computer systems – including the 911 call center and police department. Officials are now asking for the NYPD’s assistance as the county’s 911 call center and police force continue to deal with the aftermath.
Bald Eagle Euthanized in New York After Being Hit by Vehicle
Wildlife authorities had to make the difficult decision to euthanize an American bald eagle after a vehicle had struck the bird on Sunrise Highway in Shirley, New York. At the time, the accident had broken both of the three-year-old eagle’s wings and rendered it unable to fly. When a wildlife rescue group arrived, rehabilitators determined that the most humane course of action would be to put the animal out of its misery.
Bridgeport complex seniors blast company's towing practices
Seniors and people with disabilities who live at a Bridgeport complex said they are upset over a company's towing practices.
Officials: Civil service exams in Suffolk postponed due to cyber intrusion in county
Candidates will be notified of when the tests will be rescheduled.
