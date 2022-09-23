Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 6 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
cbs2iowa.com
Joensy's Restaurant closing October 15
Center Point — Joensy's Restaurant, known for their tenderloins and family friendly atmosphere, will be closing their doors October 15. An equipment auction will take place with Backes Auctions sometime after closing. You can still dine at the restaurant at 220 Franklin St Center Point , IA. You can...
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
KCRG.com
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m. Crews said they found a light...
cbs2iowa.com
Free county fair at Old MacDonald's Farm
Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- If you're looking for things to do this weekend, Old MacDonald's Farm at Bever Park is having a free county fair for all ages on Saturday. Bring the family to the petting farm to feed the goats, cows, or many other animals at the park. There...
Lost Island Theft Might Have Been An Inside Job
There's been a whole lot of drama surrounding one of the most well known attractions in Waterloo over the past few months. Earlier this year, Lost Island opened up a brand new amusement park. It was an expansion of the already well-established water park that had been located there for years.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar County Democrats hold fundraiser event at West Branch
West Branch — Sunday evening, Cedar County Democratic officials held a fall fundraiser and Democratic Candidate forum at the West Branch Town Hall. Deidre DeJear - Running for Iowa Governor. Mike Franken - Running for Iowa Senate. Christina Bohannon - Running for Congress. Deb VanderGaast - Running for Iowa...
cbs2iowa.com
New mural honoring RAGBRAI complete in downtown Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids newest mural honors the beloved Iowa biking event RAGRAI (Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa). RAGBRAI will be celebrating its 50th ride in the summer of 2023. The two-story high mural is on the side of Hall Bicycle Company at 419 2nd Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids.
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque's Red Basket Project awarded grant to continue fighting 'period poverty'
DUBUQUE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Red Basket Project now has $10,000 to continue its mission to provide menstrual products across the Dubuque area. The group received a DRA Core Grant, which the project says will "help build the nonprofit’s capacity for service through community engagement."
cbs2iowa.com
St. Wenceslaus Church celebrates centennial Czech Goulash Day
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, St. Wenceslaus Church in Cedar Rapids started celebrating it's centennial Czech Goulash Day at 11:30 a.m. The festival has overcome challenges to stay alive for the past 100 years, including past years when it was suspended due to:. The 2008 Flood. The 2020 Covid...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Izaak Walton League celebrates Hunting and Fishing Day
Cedar Rapids — Saturday morning, the Linn County Izaak Walton League Chapter sponsored a special event to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day in Cedar Rapids. It will be a family -oriented day, with fun and educational activities designed to introduce people, young and old, to the outdoor sports while teaching them about the important role that hunting and fishing play in Iowa’s wildlife conservation programs.", said Bill Grams, spokesperson for the Linn County Chapter in Saturday's Press Release. "It’s a perfect opportunity to create a better public understanding of hunting and fishing and to create a better public awareness of the important role that outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen have played in conservation and improving our natural resources.
biztimes.biz
Dyersville manufacturer looking forward to future after 10 years of growth
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When an Australian manufacturing company opened its first North American facility in Dyersville’s then-new industrial park, the facility only had about five employees. The Digga North America location at 2325 Industrial Parkway SW since has grown to support a staff of about 50 with additional...
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush to resign as Cedar Rapids School District Superintendent
Dubuque schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schools in district. School board members voted in April to merge three middle schools in the district - to two starting in 2026. Cedar Rapids updating playgrounds to be more inclusive. Updated: 4 hours ago. The city is working to make playgrounds...
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
cbs2iowa.com
Newbo Market holds 8th Annual Asian Festival
Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, Newbo Market held it's Eighth Annual Asian Fest event. This event celebrates the culture and heritage from all over Asia. This family-friendly festival welcomed residents to:. Dine. Dance. Develop an appreciation for all the Asian communities in the area. The event was free and...
KCRG.com
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Vietnam Veteran receives Purple Heart
Vietnam War veteran David Clark received his Purple Heart Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded to those wounded or killed while serving. Clark worked with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley for casework assistance in Clark's efforts to officially document his combat related...
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion Police Department asks residents, business owners to register surveillance cameras
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Police Department is asking residents and business owners to register the location of their exterior video surveillance cameras. The surveillance camera registry is a partnership between the Marion Police Department and the community to combat criminal activity. As outdoor security systems...
