Cedar Rapids — Saturday morning, the Linn County Izaak Walton League Chapter sponsored a special event to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day in Cedar Rapids. It will be a family -oriented day, with fun and educational activities designed to introduce people, young and old, to the outdoor sports while teaching them about the important role that hunting and fishing play in Iowa’s wildlife conservation programs.", said Bill Grams, spokesperson for the Linn County Chapter in Saturday's Press Release. "It’s a perfect opportunity to create a better public understanding of hunting and fishing and to create a better public awareness of the important role that outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen have played in conservation and improving our natural resources.

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO