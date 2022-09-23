State delays public release of English, math and science test score results to later this year

Read full article on original website
California Cities Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs
Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
CA students could be guaranteed admission to UCs though new pilot program
A new pilot program is expected to save University of California spots for 3.0-and-higher GPA students who missed required college prep courses starting next school year, as long as they complete the courses at community college.
Settlement requires state to monitor Concord school that restrained students
Elyse K., a parent of twins in Contra Costa County, knew something was amiss at her children’s new school when her daughter, then age 8, refused to get out of the car during morning drop-off. “She said that they had hung her on the wall, like a coat on...
PANEL: Should Bonta pursue Smittcamp allegations?
Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.
All undocumented Californians can now obtain state ID under new law
A new bill signed on Friday gives all undocumented immigrants the chance to obtain a California state ID card. Signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill, AB 1766, also known as “California ID’s For All” was introduced by Assemblyman Mark Stone back in Feb. 2022. The law is aimed to help non-drivers who […]
'I'd be arrested': Gay man slams school district over gender identity instruction
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (TND) — A gay man wearing a "Groom Dogs Not Kids" shirt, who claimed to be the uncle of two students in the Conejo Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) in California, berated the district's school board earlier this week over accusations it teaches controversial gender identity topics to students.
California politics veteran examines Governor Newsom’s political strategy
(Inside California Politics) — Dan Schnur, a professor at UC Berkeley and USC, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s political strategy. Schnur explains why he believes Governor Newsom is preparing for a presidential run in either 2024 or 2028. He also discusses the political weight the governor is using […]
California Colleges That Made The Top 5
Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
State designates last week of September to honor role of Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta
State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, has declared the last week of September as Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Week in recognition of the rivers playing a critical role in the state’s economy and environment. The proclaimed week will kick off Sunday and was established from Senate Concurrent Resolution 119. Dodd said...
Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation
(KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the ‘big problem’ of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement posted to Governor Newsom’s Twitter profile. SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assembly member Al Muratsuchi, require catalytic converter […]
Newsom signs law removing ‘squaw’ across California. What it means for Squaw Valley
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state bill on Friday, California Native American Day, that will remove the word “squaw,” now widely considered a slur, from California places by 2025. In the central San Joaquin Valley, Assembly Bill 2022 should impact the rural Fresno County town of Squaw Valley.
California prepares for possible economic downturn
California leaders have been bracing for a possible economic downturn with state personal income tax revenues billions below what was projected for this time of year and conditions outside of the state contributing to uncertainty about its financial future. Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent the last few weeks considering hundreds...
Valley Pure sets high standard for cannabis industry at State Fair
TULARE COUNTY – In addition to wine, craft beer, cheese, artwork, olive oil and livestock, leave it to the California State Fair to add cannabis to the list of competitions. A local cannabis retailer brought home a gold award for their indoor cultivation products. This summer at the California...
Valley officials warning community about 'rainbow fentanyl'
Fentanyl is coming in new forms. The DEA and health officials are warning that criminals are using bright colors to disguise the drug, which they fear could entice kids.
California is the ‘sole producer’ of these 17 crops
California is a well-known leader in agriculture, but did you know there are certain crops almost exclusively grown in the state?
Gov. Newsom signs bill to remove ‘squaw’ from California locations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill to remove the word ‘squaw’ from names of towns, cities, and places across the state by 2025 was signed by Gov, Gavin Newsom on Friday – which was also Native American Day. With the new bill in place, Fresno County’s Squaw Valley could be required to undergo a name […]
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On November 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
Wild pigs are destructive, they’re multiplying, and California wants answers to the problem
Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect SB 856 receiving Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature late Thursday. An online forum held Thursday looked at the growing problem of wild pigs in California and how to lessen the danger and damage they are bringing around the state. Up to...
