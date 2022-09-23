ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management

A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
Man living in woods charged with arson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with arson after allegedly setting his scooter on fire. At 10:40 a.m. yesterday, Truett, who lives in the woods near 100 NE 39th Avenue, allegedly set his scooter on fire. Post Miranda, he reportedly said he was angry that the scooter would not start.
Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on SE 31st Street and SE 36th Avenue in Ocala. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
Man arrested for DUI hit and run after allegedly striking a pedestrian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vincent Lutrell Mobley, 51, was arrested early this morning after allegedly hitting a pedestrian while driving under the influence and then leaving the scene of the accident. Around 1:00 a.m. this morning, a pedestrian was hit at 200 W. University Avenue, and a witness told Gainesville...
Former AT&T employee arrested for "buying" iPhones and charging them to closed accounts, including one account belonging to a deceased man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ron’kel Marquis Corley, 33, was arrested overnight and charged with grand theft and identity theft after an AT&T store reported the theft of 12 iPhones, valued at $15,402. An AT&T investigator contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) about an ex-employee stealing phones from the store at...
Gainesville man arrested for DUI manslaughter in Waldo

A Gainesville man was arrested Friday morning for drunk driving and killing a pedestrian more than ten months ago, according to court records. Kevin Burgess, a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license. In November 2021, Burgess crashed into a pedestrian...
Two individuals arrested for throwing gun out of window

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Anthony Daniels, 21, and Kobe Dean McKnight, 20, were arrested earlier this morning. ACSO says an officer responded to a vehicle that made multiple traffic violations. The officer then stopped the vehicle and smelt marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer then proceeded to ask both individuals were there any drugs or weapons inside of the vehicle and was told no.
Two arrested after allegedly throwing gun out of car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Sylvester Daniels, Jr., 21, and Kobe Dean McKnight, 20, were arrested early this morning following a traffic stop. A Gainesville Police Department Officer who was patrolling the Gardenia Gardens area saw a car that was driving fast and then made a quick turn. The officer followed the car in an attempt to get close enough to read the tag and reported that the car rolled through three stop signs. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Daniels, the driver, and McKnight, the passenger. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car and asked the occupants whether there were drugs or weapons in the car. The occupants reportedly said there were no drugs or weapons in the car. Daniels reportedly handed the officer a medical marijuana card and said he had smoked marijuana in the car earlier in the day and that there were a few “roaches” in the car.
A child drowned in an apartment complex pool

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex. The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala. A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t...
2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl

An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
