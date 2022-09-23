Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation charged with forcing entry into Holly Heights residence, punching resident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Napoleon Filer III, 36, who is on probation from a May arrest, was arrested last night and charged with burglary with battery and battery on a person over 65 years of age. Filer was arrested on a warrant associated with a September 17 incident in which...
WCJB
Man and woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are behind bars in Alachua County for trafficking fentanyl. According to Alachua County sheriffs, 44-year-old William Bushey and 35-year-old Sierra Santa-Maria were pulled over due to their truck having an expired tag. However, during a search of the truck deputies found over...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management
A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
alachuachronicle.com
Man living in woods charged with arson
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with arson after allegedly setting his scooter on fire. At 10:40 a.m. yesterday, Truett, who lives in the woods near 100 NE 39th Avenue, allegedly set his scooter on fire. Post Miranda, he reportedly said he was angry that the scooter would not start.
click orlando
Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on SE 31st Street and SE 36th Avenue in Ocala. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for DUI hit and run after allegedly striking a pedestrian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vincent Lutrell Mobley, 51, was arrested early this morning after allegedly hitting a pedestrian while driving under the influence and then leaving the scene of the accident. Around 1:00 a.m. this morning, a pedestrian was hit at 200 W. University Avenue, and a witness told Gainesville...
alachuachronicle.com
Former AT&T employee arrested for “buying” iPhones and charging them to closed accounts, including one account belonging to a deceased man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ron’kel Marquis Corley, 33, was arrested overnight and charged with grand theft and identity theft after an AT&T store reported the theft of 12 iPhones, valued at $15,402. An AT&T investigator contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) about an ex-employee stealing phones from the store at...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man arrested for DUI manslaughter in Waldo
A Gainesville man was arrested Friday morning for drunk driving and killing a pedestrian more than ten months ago, according to court records. Kevin Burgess, a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license. In November 2021, Burgess crashed into a pedestrian...
mycbs4.com
Two individuals arrested for throwing gun out of window
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Anthony Daniels, 21, and Kobe Dean McKnight, 20, were arrested earlier this morning. ACSO says an officer responded to a vehicle that made multiple traffic violations. The officer then stopped the vehicle and smelt marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer then proceeded to ask both individuals were there any drugs or weapons inside of the vehicle and was told no.
WCJB
Two Gainesville Police officers suspended following Terrell Bradley’s arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has completed its internal affairs investigation of the officers involved in the K9 mauling of a suspect. Two officers are suspended without pay, three more officers were given warnings for their conduct. Five officers were found to have violated GPD policy following...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested after allegedly throwing gun out of car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Sylvester Daniels, Jr., 21, and Kobe Dean McKnight, 20, were arrested early this morning following a traffic stop. A Gainesville Police Department Officer who was patrolling the Gardenia Gardens area saw a car that was driving fast and then made a quick turn. The officer followed the car in an attempt to get close enough to read the tag and reported that the car rolled through three stop signs. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Daniels, the driver, and McKnight, the passenger. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car and asked the occupants whether there were drugs or weapons in the car. The occupants reportedly said there were no drugs or weapons in the car. Daniels reportedly handed the officer a medical marijuana card and said he had smoked marijuana in the car earlier in the day and that there were a few “roaches” in the car.
WCJB
A child drowned in an apartment complex pool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex. The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala. A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t...
WCJB
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has denied bond for the four prison guards, accused of beating 60-year-old Ronald Ingram to death. His body was found on Valentine’s Day in a transport van at the Florida Women’s Reception Center near Ocala. That’s according to a report by the Miami Herald.
fox35orlando.com
2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl
An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
ocala-news.com
Marion County sheriff seeks help in locating strong arm robbery suspect
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man who is wanted for strong arm robbery. During his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, Sheriff Woods stated that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old Daniel Westbrook.
click orlando
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
WCJB
Two dead, one person injured during crash on Highway 40
UPDATE: SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say that two women died during a collision on East Highway 40 Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the two women were driving west on the highway in the area of Silver Springs when they started to enter the wrong lane.
