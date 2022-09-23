Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Abilene Independent School District students, graduates being honored for success
ABILENE, Texas — Academic achievements are being celebrated by Abilene Independent School District students both current and former. Recent 2022 graduate Micah George is one of 14,000 students who received the AP Capstone Diploma from the College Board Advanced Placement Program, which requires a minimum score of 3 in AP Seminar, AP Research and four AP exams. This is the highest possible award.
Abilene Independent School District to be presented with award
ABILENE, Texas — The creative arts are being celebrated at Abilene Independent School District. This year, Abilene ISD was named a 'District of Distinction' by the Texas Art Education Association to commend the school's dedication to arts and creativity. The TAEA is the main Texas advocate for visual arts...
Abilene Christian University named among '2022 Great Colleges to Work For'
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the latest survey by the Great Colleges to Work For program. According to an ACU press release, this marks the 13th time ACU has been recognized in the last...
Great Lake Cheese production manager to speak at Abilene Kiwanis meeting
ABILENE, Texas — Trever Hensley, Great Lakes Cheese plant production manager for Abilene, will be the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Greater Abilene Thursday. Hensley joined Great Lakes Cheese in December 2021, and is responsible for managing all cheese packaging production operations. Originally from Marion, North Carolina,...
Abilene mom turns ‘Texas-sized’ homecoming mum-making hobby for daughter into profitable business
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For students all over Texas, Homecoming is more than just a football game. It’s about school pride and for some, it’s “Go big or go home.” One Abilene mom says her business started out as just a hobby, making homecoming mums for her daughter, then her daughter’s friends and things really […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Health Officials Report Covid-19 Infections as Monkey Pox Inches Closer to the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – Covid-19 continues to be detected in a small number of people in San Angelo on a daily basis as the flu season begins and Monkey Pox has been confirmed in Abilene and the Permian Basin. Weekly COVID-19 report: 9.17.22-9.23.22. Total cases over last seven days: 202.
Abilene police hosting National Night Out in October
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are hosting a National Night Out in October. The public is invited to attend the event outside the Police Station at 4565 S 1st Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. October 4. 2022’s National Night Out will feature food and live music, as well as the following family-friendly […]
Increased traffic enforcement to begin Sept. 26 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Traffic-related deaths have been a common occurrence in Abilene this year. Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Abilene Police Department will be increasing their enforcement on traffic in an effort to prevent these deaths from happening. This year so far, there have been more traffic deaths in...
GALLERY: First ever Abilene Pride kicks off Saturday afternoon.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first Abilene Pride Parade and festival took place Saturday afternoon with many booths, hundreds of attendees and a few protestors. People crowded the streets dressed in all colors of the rainbow to cheer on the parade. Afterwards, they went to the festival to see drag queen performances, purchase items from […]
‘This is about people who are persecuted’: Abilene’s first Pride parade & festival exceeds vendor expectations with overwhelming support
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s first-ever pride festival is all ready to go for Saturday. It’s a long time coming, but when the Abilene PRIDE Alliance stepped into its planning phase, hopes weren’t too high. The alliance’s goal was to have as many 30 vendors at the event and to their delight, the amount of […]
Sweetwater Police recognize two students who reported a fire
SWEETWATER, Texas — On Saturday, Sept. 3, fifth grader Angel Gutierrez and fourth grader Nylia Gonzales were outside when they noticed sparks and smoke on top of Sweetwater High School. According to a City of Sweetwater press release, the students remained calm while reporting the fire to dispatchers and...
APD responds to deadliest year on Abilene roads, increases patrol
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to the deadliest year of car wrecks, the Abilene Police Department (APD) announced Friday that it will increase traffic law enforcement. Abilene surpassed the total of traffic deaths from 2021 within nine months. APD has responded to 18 fatal crashes, which resulted in 23 deaths since January. Beginning Monday, […]
Sweetwater Police searching for multiple car burglars
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to a recent series of overnight vehicle burglaries, Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) will increase patrol activity. SPD also asked the public to help in this investigation on a Facebook post Saturday, September 25. The video attached shows three burglars opening a car door, all wearing head coverings and one wearing […]
Abilene’s first-ever Pride parade
Is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022 in downtown Abilene. Hosted by the Abilene Pride Alliance, the debut parade begins at 2 p.m., followed by a festival featuring a variety of vendors, music and love-for-all at Nelson Park’s Festival Gardens. The event was initially planned for September 2021 but then canceled and rescheduled due to concerns over last year's rise in local Covid cases.
80-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Abilene parking lot
ABILENE, Texas — An 80-year-old Abilene woman died from injuries she received when she was hit by a car in a parking lot Thursday. According to the Abilene Police Department, Ida Schulz of Abilene was walking in the parking lot of a north Abilene superstore on Hwy 351, when a car backing out of a parking space hit her.
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
UPDATE: Fatal Colorado City Mack truck crash victim identified as Abilene man
COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In an update from the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS), an Abilene man was identified as the person who was killed in a fiery Mack truck wreck Tuesday morning, hauling hazardous materials. According to a Facebook post by Colorado City Record, it was a Baird man who passed […]
Police: Medical incident causes driver to plow through south Abilene building
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A medical incident caused a driver to plow through a building in south Abilene Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the Edward Jones building on the 4100 block of S Treadaway Blvd around 8:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of a pickup truck suffered a […]
Abilene man dies after semitruck crashes, falls off overpass in Mitchell Co.
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man was killed Tuesday when the semitruck he was driving crashed, then fell off an overpass on Interstate 20 in Mitchell County. The crash happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near milepost 216. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public...
Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested
Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
