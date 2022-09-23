ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene Independent School District students, graduates being honored for success

ABILENE, Texas — Academic achievements are being celebrated by Abilene Independent School District students both current and former. Recent 2022 graduate Micah George is one of 14,000 students who received the AP Capstone Diploma from the College Board Advanced Placement Program, which requires a minimum score of 3 in AP Seminar, AP Research and four AP exams. This is the highest possible award.
