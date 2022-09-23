Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Abilene Independent School District students, graduates being honored for success
ABILENE, Texas — Academic achievements are being celebrated by Abilene Independent School District students both current and former. Recent 2022 graduate Micah George is one of 14,000 students who received the AP Capstone Diploma from the College Board Advanced Placement Program, which requires a minimum score of 3 in AP Seminar, AP Research and four AP exams. This is the highest possible award.
Abilene Independent School District to be presented with award
ABILENE, Texas — The creative arts are being celebrated at Abilene Independent School District. This year, Abilene ISD was named a 'District of Distinction' by the Texas Art Education Association to commend the school's dedication to arts and creativity. The TAEA is the main Texas advocate for visual arts...
Abilene Christian University named among '2022 Great Colleges to Work For'
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the latest survey by the Great Colleges to Work For program. According to an ACU press release, this marks the 13th time ACU has been recognized in the last...
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Relive the Bobcat's Unbelievable Homecoming Win Against the Wylie Bulldogs!
SAN ANGELO – The Central Bobcats were in a shootout with the Wylie Bulldogs Friday night and pulled off a miraculous play to win homecoming at San Angelo Stadium. Re-watch highlights from the Bobcat victory over the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs. Inside the final two minutes, Wylie quarterback KJ Long scored a rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs ahead 61-57. In the closing seconds, the Bobcats would have a great kickoff return and with three seconds to go in the game, quarterback Tyler Hill escapes from a pack of Dogs, reverses field and finds Ben Imler, who catches the long pass, runs across the field, and crosses the end zone with no time left on the clock for the win 63-61.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GALLERY: First ever Abilene Pride kicks off Saturday afternoon.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first Abilene Pride Parade and festival took place Saturday afternoon with many booths, hundreds of attendees and a few protestors. People crowded the streets dressed in all colors of the rainbow to cheer on the parade. Afterwards, they went to the festival to see drag queen performances, purchase items from […]
Great Lake Cheese production manager to speak at Abilene Kiwanis meeting
ABILENE, Texas — Trever Hensley, Great Lakes Cheese plant production manager for Abilene, will be the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Greater Abilene Thursday. Hensley joined Great Lakes Cheese in December 2021, and is responsible for managing all cheese packaging production operations. Originally from Marion, North Carolina,...
Abilene’s first-ever Pride parade
Is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022 in downtown Abilene. Hosted by the Abilene Pride Alliance, the debut parade begins at 2 p.m., followed by a festival featuring a variety of vendors, music and love-for-all at Nelson Park’s Festival Gardens. The event was initially planned for September 2021 but then canceled and rescheduled due to concerns over last year's rise in local Covid cases.
Abilene woman killed in head-on collision in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Odessa. According to the Odessa Police Department, police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a crash at approximately 7:06 a.m., on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New artwork to be unveiled at Abilene Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition
ABILENE, Texas — Public art provides thought-provoking interactions and discussions. This year, the Abilene Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is celebrating 42 years of public art by adding four new pieces to their display. No other community-based art organization in Texas has run as long as this one. The sculptures will...
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
West Texas weekend events calendar, Sept. 16-18
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Barrel Racing Slack, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1801 E. South 11th St.
Sweetwater Police recognize two students who reported a fire
SWEETWATER, Texas — On Saturday, Sept. 3, fifth grader Angel Gutierrez and fourth grader Nylia Gonzales were outside when they noticed sparks and smoke on top of Sweetwater High School. According to a City of Sweetwater press release, the students remained calm while reporting the fire to dispatchers and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Increased traffic enforcement to begin Sept. 26 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Traffic-related deaths have been a common occurrence in Abilene this year. Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Abilene Police Department will be increasing their enforcement on traffic in an effort to prevent these deaths from happening. This year so far, there have been more traffic deaths in...
Abilene business to invest more than $60 million into expansion project, creating high-paying jobs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A business that has been in Abilene for more than 50 years is going to invest more than $60 million in an expansion project. At Thursday morning’s meeting, city council members gave unanimous approval to giving $6 million in incentive to Bridgestone Bandag to kickstart the project. Bridgestone Bandag, who was […]
UPDATE: Fatal Colorado City Mack truck crash victim identified as Abilene man
COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In an update from the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS), an Abilene man was identified as the person who was killed in a fiery Mack truck wreck Tuesday morning, hauling hazardous materials. According to a Facebook post by Colorado City Record, it was a Baird man who passed […]
Abilene Christian University professor to present live bassoon performance
ABILENE, Texas — While it might not be the most well known instrument, the bassoon is celebrated by musicians for its impressive lower tone range. Beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Abilene Christian University instructor of double reeds Dr. Janelle Ott will be showcasing her bassoon skills during a live musical performance at Eldon Black Recital Hall.
Abilene man dies after semitruck crashes, falls off overpass in Mitchell Co.
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man was killed Tuesday when the semitruck he was driving crashed, then fell off an overpass on Interstate 20 in Mitchell County. The crash happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near milepost 216. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public...
Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested
Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
Sweetwater Police searching for multiple car burglars
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to a recent series of overnight vehicle burglaries, Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) will increase patrol activity. SPD also asked the public to help in this investigation on a Facebook post Saturday, September 25. The video attached shows three burglars opening a car door, all wearing head coverings and one wearing […]
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Abilene and San Angelo local newshttps://www.myfoxzone.com/
Comments / 2