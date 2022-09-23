ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

FOX West Texas

Abilene Independent School District students, graduates being honored for success

ABILENE, Texas — Academic achievements are being celebrated by Abilene Independent School District students both current and former. Recent 2022 graduate Micah George is one of 14,000 students who received the AP Capstone Diploma from the College Board Advanced Placement Program, which requires a minimum score of 3 in AP Seminar, AP Research and four AP exams. This is the highest possible award.
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Relive the Bobcat's Unbelievable Homecoming Win Against the Wylie Bulldogs!

SAN ANGELO – The Central Bobcats were in a shootout with the Wylie Bulldogs Friday night and pulled off a miraculous play to win homecoming at San Angelo Stadium. Re-watch highlights from the Bobcat victory over the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs. Inside the final two minutes, Wylie quarterback KJ Long scored a rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs ahead 61-57. In the closing seconds, the Bobcats would have a great kickoff return and with three seconds to go in the game, quarterback Tyler Hill escapes from a pack of Dogs, reverses field and finds Ben Imler, who catches the long pass, runs across the field, and crosses the end zone with no time left on the clock for the win 63-61.
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: First ever Abilene Pride kicks off Saturday afternoon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first Abilene Pride Parade and festival took place Saturday afternoon with many booths, hundreds of attendees and a few protestors. People crowded the streets dressed in all colors of the rainbow to cheer on the parade. Afterwards, they went to the festival to see drag queen performances, purchase items from […]
MIX 92-5

Abilene’s first-ever Pride parade

Is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022 in downtown Abilene. Hosted by the Abilene Pride Alliance, the debut parade begins at 2 p.m., followed by a festival featuring a variety of vendors, music and love-for-all at Nelson Park’s Festival Gardens. The event was initially planned for September 2021 but then canceled and rescheduled due to concerns over last year's rise in local Covid cases.
FOX West Texas

Abilene woman killed in head-on collision in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Odessa. According to the Odessa Police Department, police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a crash at approximately 7:06 a.m., on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20. The...
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events calendar, Sept. 16-18

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Barrel Racing Slack, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1801 E. South 11th St.
FOX West Texas

Increased traffic enforcement to begin Sept. 26 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Traffic-related deaths have been a common occurrence in Abilene this year. Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Abilene Police Department will be increasing their enforcement on traffic in an effort to prevent these deaths from happening. This year so far, there have been more traffic deaths in...
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene business to invest more than $60 million into expansion project, creating high-paying jobs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A business that has been in Abilene for more than 50 years is going to invest more than $60 million in an expansion project. At Thursday morning’s meeting, city council members gave unanimous approval to giving $6 million in incentive to Bridgestone Bandag to kickstart the project. Bridgestone Bandag, who was […]
96.5 The Rock

Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested

Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
BigCountryHomepage

String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
BigCountryHomepage

Sweetwater Police searching for multiple car burglars

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to a recent series of overnight vehicle burglaries, Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) will increase patrol activity. SPD also asked the public to help in this investigation on a Facebook post Saturday, September 25. The video attached shows three burglars opening a car door, all wearing head coverings and one wearing […]
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

