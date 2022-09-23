SAN ANGELO – The Central Bobcats were in a shootout with the Wylie Bulldogs Friday night and pulled off a miraculous play to win homecoming at San Angelo Stadium. Re-watch highlights from the Bobcat victory over the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs. Inside the final two minutes, Wylie quarterback KJ Long scored a rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs ahead 61-57. In the closing seconds, the Bobcats would have a great kickoff return and with three seconds to go in the game, quarterback Tyler Hill escapes from a pack of Dogs, reverses field and finds Ben Imler, who catches the long pass, runs across the field, and crosses the end zone with no time left on the clock for the win 63-61.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO