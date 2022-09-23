High School Musical:The Musical: The Series is welcoming some familiar faces to its Season 4 cast as production gets underway in Salt Lake City. The Disney+ Original series is tapping into its well of East High alums as original High School Musical franchise cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh sign on to return to the place where the phenomenon began.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO