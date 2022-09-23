Read full article on original website
Covid will be a leading cause of death in the U.S. indefinitely, whether or not the pandemic is 'over'
After President Joe Biden said the coronavirus pandemic was "over" in an interview Sunday, many people were left wondering how to reconcile his comment with the fact that the U.S. is still averaging about 500 Covid deaths every day. But disease experts said debating whether the pandemic is over overshadows...
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year
The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns
AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
America is skeptical of the ‘dark horse’ COVID vaccine others abroad can’t get enough of
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Schwenksville, Penn., on Aug. 1. Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine received long-sought U.S. emergency-use authorization in July, but use is likely to be limited. Nearly 225 million Americans are considered fully COVID vaccinated by the U.S....
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
More people sick as outbreak linked to Wendy’s spreads to 2 more states
Another 13 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to lettuce on sandwiches from Wendy’s restaurants. Two states have been added to the outbreak. Half of the 97 outbreak patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals....
Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do
One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
Fauci laughed at people who took off masks at restaurant tables, book claims
Dr. Anthony Fauci privately made fun of people who took his advice to wear goggles to protect from COVID-19 and those who wore a mask into a restaurant and then took them off when they got to the table, per a new book.
Can you get a flu shot and COVID booster during the same visit? Here’s what to know
With the fall season just weeks away, you may wonder whether you can get your annual flu vaccine and a COVID-19 booster shot at the same time. Flu season began this month, and now through October is a good time to get the seasonal shot for those 6 months and older, a Sept. 6 news release from the American Lung Association says.
STD expert warns of an 'out of control' situation as gonorrhea and syphilis cases rise in the US
STD experts are warning of all-time-high cases of syphilis and gonorrhea. At a Monday conference, one expert called the situation "out of control." They say at-home tests, more condom use, and better STD clinics could help.
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
Pfizer’s COVID pill Paxlovid has profound effect in seniors, jury still out for younger adults
A new study is sure to add another layer of intrigue surrounding Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid. In the study, based on data collected from 109,000 patients at a large Israeli health system, the drug appeared highly effective in seniors. Researchers found that those 65 and older who got the drug shortly after infection had a roughly 75% lower chance of being hospitalized, a rate which is consistent with earlier results.
If You're Over 65, You Might Want to Get a High-Dose Flu Vaccine
A new study suggests that high-dose influenza vaccines are better than standard-dose vaccines at preventing hospitalization and death in older adults who get the flu. Currently, the CDC recommends three different vaccines for American adults aged 65 and older. Experts recommend getting your annual flu vaccine before the end of...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
Common childhood bug 'hyped up as tomato flu'
Leading clinicians and medical researchers in India say they are aghast at the media reports that portray hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)—a common, relatively mild, viral infection afflicting children—as caused by a new virus responsible for what is dubbed "tomato flu." The reports appear to originate from...
COVID this week: BA.5 boosters on the way, CDC reports hospitalizations among vaccinated, US life expectancy plunges
New booster doses that target both the original coronavirus and the BA.4/BA.5 variants should be available soon. Here's what else happened this week.
CDC: Less Than Half of Americans Should be Wearing Masks Indoors or Considering It
For the first time since May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends that the majority of Americans mask while indoors or consider the measure based on their risk for severe COVID-19. Over 44% of the population lives in an area with a medium or high COVID-19...
CDC now tracking rise of BF.7 and BA.2.75 COVID variants nationwide
The BA.5 variant that dominated the summer wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations has now fallen to 83.1% of new cases, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three rival strains – the BF.7, BA.2.75, and BA.4.6 variants – have now climbed to make...
