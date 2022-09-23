ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX West Texas

Increased traffic enforcement to begin Sept. 26 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Traffic-related deaths have been a common occurrence in Abilene this year. Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Abilene Police Department will be increasing their enforcement on traffic in an effort to prevent these deaths from happening. This year so far, there have been more traffic deaths in...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
FOX West Texas

Abilene woman killed in head-on collision in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Odessa. According to the Odessa Police Department, police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a crash at approximately 7:06 a.m., on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20. The...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Capstone#Ap Exams#Linus School District#Linus K12#Highschool#Ap Research#Abilene High School#The Ap Scholar
FOX West Texas

Crash in Abilene claims life of cyclist

A crash in south Abilene claimed the life of one individual. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, the Abilene Police Department responded to a major motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South 7th Street and South Mockingbird Lane. A bicyclist was traveling west in the 2800 block of...
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FOX West Texas

Suspect charges Coleman officer with sword, officer fires shot

COLEMAN, Texas — The Texas Rangers said they are investigating a use of force incident that happened Sept. 21, 2022, involving a Coleman Police Department officer. According to DPS and CPD, at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, a CPD officer responded to the intersection of West Mesquite and South Nueces in Coleman for a report of a man threatening people with a sword.
COLEMAN, TX
FOX West Texas

Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Two-vehicle crash in Abilene leaves Clyde woman dead

One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in East Abilene Thursday. At 5:19 p.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west in the 5200 block of FM 18 while a 2007 Ford...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene Police respond to fight at Abilene High campus

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers responded to a large fight between several students at the Abilene High School campus Thursday. Campus staff and APD officers responded immediately to the situation that happened during lunch, the Abilene Independent School District said. The Abilene Police Department said in an...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Motorcycle rider dies in Nolan County crash

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — A 51-year-old Nolanville man died Monday after he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve near Roscoe. A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report said Garth Adam Johnson of Nolanville was traveling east on US Hwy 84, 0.7 miles north of Roscoe, when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve and drove into the center median.
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy