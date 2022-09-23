Read full article on original website
Abilene Independent School District to be presented with award
ABILENE, Texas — The creative arts are being celebrated at Abilene Independent School District. This year, Abilene ISD was named a 'District of Distinction' by the Texas Art Education Association to commend the school's dedication to arts and creativity. The TAEA is the main Texas advocate for visual arts...
Abilene Christian University named among '2022 Great Colleges to Work For'
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the latest survey by the Great Colleges to Work For program. According to an ACU press release, this marks the 13th time ACU has been recognized in the last...
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Sept. 23-25
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 4 p.m. - Learn All About: Monarch Butterflies, Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St. 4:30 p.m. -...
Increased traffic enforcement to begin Sept. 26 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Traffic-related deaths have been a common occurrence in Abilene this year. Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Abilene Police Department will be increasing their enforcement on traffic in an effort to prevent these deaths from happening. This year so far, there have been more traffic deaths in...
Sweetwater Police recognize two students who reported a fire
SWEETWATER, Texas — On Saturday, Sept. 3, fifth grader Angel Gutierrez and fourth grader Nylia Gonzales were outside when they noticed sparks and smoke on top of Sweetwater High School. According to a City of Sweetwater press release, the students remained calm while reporting the fire to dispatchers and...
Abilene woman killed in head-on collision in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Odessa. According to the Odessa Police Department, police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a crash at approximately 7:06 a.m., on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20. The...
80-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Abilene parking lot
ABILENE, Texas — An 80-year-old Abilene woman died from injuries she received when she was hit by a car in a parking lot Thursday. According to the Abilene Police Department, Ida Schulz of Abilene was walking in the parking lot of a north Abilene superstore on Hwy 351, when a car backing out of a parking space hit her.
Abilene man dies after semitruck crashes, falls off overpass in Mitchell Co.
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man was killed Tuesday when the semitruck he was driving crashed, then fell off an overpass on Interstate 20 in Mitchell County. The crash happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near milepost 216. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public...
Distemper, parvo outbreak causes temporary shutdown of Abilene Animal Shelter
ABILENE, Texas — The City of Abilene announced Thursday that the Abilene Animal Shelter is temporarily closing to the public in an effort to properly contain an outbreak of distemper and parvo observed by several area veterinarians and the City’s veterinary staff. The shelter will not be able...
New artwork to be unveiled at Abilene Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition
ABILENE, Texas — Public art provides thought-provoking interactions and discussions. This year, the Abilene Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is celebrating 42 years of public art by adding four new pieces to their display. No other community-based art organization in Texas has run as long as this one. The sculptures will...
Abilene Christian University professor to present live bassoon performance
ABILENE, Texas — While it might not be the most well known instrument, the bassoon is celebrated by musicians for its impressive lower tone range. Beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Abilene Christian University instructor of double reeds Dr. Janelle Ott will be showcasing her bassoon skills during a live musical performance at Eldon Black Recital Hall.
Crash in Abilene claims life of cyclist
A crash in south Abilene claimed the life of one individual. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, the Abilene Police Department responded to a major motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South 7th Street and South Mockingbird Lane. A bicyclist was traveling west in the 2800 block of...
Suspect charges Coleman officer with sword, officer fires shot
COLEMAN, Texas — The Texas Rangers said they are investigating a use of force incident that happened Sept. 21, 2022, involving a Coleman Police Department officer. According to DPS and CPD, at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, a CPD officer responded to the intersection of West Mesquite and South Nueces in Coleman for a report of a man threatening people with a sword.
ACU’s NEXT Lab awarded infrastructure grant from Department of Energy
ABILENE, Texas — The U.S. Department of Energy’s Nuclear Energy University Program announced a grant of $292,770 to be used for infrastructure at Abilene Christian University’s Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Lab, the second consecutive year for ACU to receive the grant. According to an ACU press release,...
Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
Two-vehicle crash in Abilene leaves Clyde woman dead
One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in East Abilene Thursday. At 5:19 p.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west in the 5200 block of FM 18 while a 2007 Ford...
Abilene Police respond to fight at Abilene High campus
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers responded to a large fight between several students at the Abilene High School campus Thursday. Campus staff and APD officers responded immediately to the situation that happened during lunch, the Abilene Independent School District said. The Abilene Police Department said in an...
Suspect crashes into Abilene home, causes 'substantial damage' when SUV catches fire
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — A man wanted on a felony warrant for arson crashed into an Abilene home, causing it to catch fire Tuesday, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said. On Tuesday, TCSO Narcotics and Warrants Division deputies received information about the possible location of a wanted person. The...
Motorcycle rider dies in Nolan County crash
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — A 51-year-old Nolanville man died Monday after he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve near Roscoe. A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report said Garth Adam Johnson of Nolanville was traveling east on US Hwy 84, 0.7 miles north of Roscoe, when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve and drove into the center median.
UPDATE: DPS identifies motorcyclist who died after crash while fleeing from troopers
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE (4:45 p.m. Sept. 6): The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the man who died Sunday when he crashed his motorcycle while fleeing a traffic stop. DPS said the man who died was Robert James Samuel, 38, of Abilene. ORIGINAL STORY: A motorcycle...
