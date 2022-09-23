Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Tens of thousands turnout for McConnell Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show proved to be a successful event over the weekend in Wichita. McConnell Air Force Base estimates between 60,000 to 70,000 people attended the air show on Saturday and Sunday. This is just an estimate because there were no ticket sales.
KWCH.com
A less-warm Wednesday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after warming into the 80s, and close to 90 degrees in a few spots over southern Kansas on Tuesday, today will be five to ten degrees cooler behind a weak cold front. However, highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees this afternoon are near normal for late September.
KWCH.com
Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
KWCH.com
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision
The Wichita State University Board of Trustees approved funding for the first two phases of the renovation of Cessna Stadium. Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton’s life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Thomas & Friends
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This one is for the kids and the train enthusiasts!. This morning we’re out at Exploration Place, getting a look at their new Thomas and Friends Exhibit! This fun new attraction at EP will give kiddos the chance to get hands on with some STEM, and also get up close and personal with the famous No. 1 engine himself.
KWCH.com
NYC mayor’s remarks draw pushback from Kansans
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday made remarks that are drawing pushback from Kansans. Adams said on a recent trip overseas, he was welcomed and accepted because people were familiar with the brand of New York City, something he said, Kansas lacks. After hearing...
KWCH.com
Wichita State University releases rendering of Cessna stadium renovation
Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton’s life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. Wichita city leaders addressed concerns about potential problems with the Wichita Police Department’s Property and Evidence facility. NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision. Updated: 10...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Dream Flights offered for local senior veterans
The Wichita State University Board of Trustees approved funding for the first two phases of the renovation of Cessna Stadium. Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton’s life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and...
KAKE TV
As Thunderbirds get ready for Wichita airshow, we take you through our archives to show the team's incredible history
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a sound just about anyone in the Air Capital will recognize – the piercing roar of the Thunderbirds' F-16 fighter jets ripping through the skies. Taking a look through the KAKE News archives, Thunderbird pilots have all felt the same way about being on this elite team.
KWCH.com
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted out a photo of the rollover and said traffic is being diverted at Wassell Street. Drivers should expect delays. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a...
KWCH.com
Wichita firefighter Curt Mohr dies after four-year cancer battle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department announced Tuesday that Curt Mohr, who had been battling brain cancer since his diagnosis in 2018, has died. He was 51. Mohr was with the department for 28 years before retiring this month. Fundraising efforts have continued since he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor four years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Kansans react to NYC mayor's remarks on state lacking 'brand'
A S. Wichita couple realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. The presidents of both the men’s and women’s soccer clubs at Wichita State are welcoming the latest plans for the stadium. Wichita...
KWCH.com
Quiet weather; steady temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather will continue for Kansas during the second half of the week. Much of the area will see temperatures warm a bit, but not to record setting levels like last week. Skies will be mainly sunny on Thursday with south winds gusty for the late...
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
KWCH.com
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence
The Wichita State University Board of Trustees approved funding for the first two phases of the renovation of Cessna Stadium. Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton’s life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision.
KWCH.com
Wednesday marks 13 years since Brian Etheridge’s line-of-duty death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Sept. 28, marks 13 years since Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Brian Etheridge was shot and killed in the line of duty. Etheridge was shot twice after responding to a larceny call in southeast Wichita. Etheridge underwent surgery at the hospital, but died a few hours after being shot.
KWCH.com
Quiet but mild pattern holding
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures got a slight boost as a front moved through the state today. But we’ve got a quiet, clear and mild night ahead with lows in the 50′s expected. Tomorrow the wind will shift and come in with a bit of a breeze from the east. Expect a cooler day with highs staying in the 70′s. Along the far western border a few isolated showers could form, but don’t expect any good moisture or a pattern change. It should be a mainly sunny and Fall like day Wednesday. We look to stay near normal or in the low 80′s with dry weather holding through the 10 day.
KWCH.com
Estimates show utility costs likely to significantly jump this winter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Don’t expect this winter to provide much relief on utility bills in Kansas. New estimates show it could cost an average of $200 more this winter to heat your home. Across all heating sources, it’s expected to cost Kansans about 17% more this winter to...
Comments / 0