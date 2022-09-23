Cape Hatteras Elementary and Secondary Schools operating on 3-hour delay Friday due to anticipated road conditions

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — School officials have opted to delay school hours in Dare on Friday.

According to a spokesperson from Dare County Schools, Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School will operate on a 3-hour delay on Friday due to anticipated poor road conditions.

Both schools sit near NC12 which is frequented with over wash during hurricane season.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead reported minor over wash across NC 12 on northern Ocracoke Island and north of Hatteras Village.



NCDOT reported that both sections remained passable Thursday night, but motorists are urged to use caution while driving around impacted areas.

