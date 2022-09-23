ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KARE 11

Early voting's underway in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
CBS Minnesota

Early in-person voting in Minnesota begins Friday, with some changes

MINNEAPOLIS -- Election Day for campaign 2022 is a little less than two months away, but early voting begins this Friday.That's why this month is Voter Registration Month. Minnesota state officials want everyone to check their registration and update if needed."Voting is among the most important rights we have as Americans. With our vote, we get to choose the future we want to live in. This voting season, Minnesotans have a variety of options to make their voice heard," Secretary of State Steve Simon said. "No matter which method Minnesotans use, their votes will be counted with the security and accuracy that make Minnesota's elections the envy of the nation."Starting now, voters can either request an absentee ballot and vote from home.Additionally, you can vote early in-person at your local election office. Your voting options are based on where you live. This year more than 150,000 Minnesotans live in areas that will vote exclusively by mail. Those people will be mailed ballots starting Friday, and they'll have to be returned by Nov. 8.That change is part of the recent redistricting that was done.Click here to learn more about your voting options.
Walz fights to give frontline bonus pay to Minnesotans working in other states

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Governor Tim Walz said, if elected to a second term, he will fight to allow Minnesotans working in other states to get frontline worker bonus pay. Walz’s original plan gave $1 billion to those workers and $1 billion to workers and businesses in the hospitality industry. That was modified by the Legislature. Only workers living in working in Minnesota for 120 hours between March 2020 and June 2021 are eligible for bonuses.
Gov. Walz addresses public safety concerns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz , the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, State Patrol, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Metro Transit discuss the state’s ongoing, increased public safety presence this morning. Gov. Walz said Minnesota has a very low tolerance for crime and safety is...
National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. It's an opportunity to check to see if you're registered to vote in the elections on Nov. 8. The process will only take a few minutes out of your day. National Voter Registration Day isn't just for people who have never...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Minnesota THC Legalization Puts Workplace Drug Testing in Limbo

Minnesota employers are on edge about potential liabilities stemming from their drug testing policies in the wake of the state’s recent legalization of consumable products containing the active ingredient in marijuana. The law, which took effect in July, allows anyone 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages containing...
Ramsey Co. judge rebukes remarks made by Gov. Walz on Feeding Our Future investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a new twist in the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country.Feeding our Future is accused of running a scheme that stole $250 million meant to feed hungry kids during the peak of the pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 48 people earlier this week.In a recent news conference, Gov. Tim Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education's hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. He said the Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann ordered the education department in April 2021 to resume payments to Feeding our...
Minneapolis leaders announce new plan to reduce crime

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis leaders announced a new plan to reduce crime in the city during a 3 p.m. news conference on Thursday. Watch it in the player above. Mayor Jacob Frey, Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Minneapolis Police Department Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, MPD Commander Jason Case, Office of Violence Prevention Manager Jen White, as well as state and federal authorities, were at the news conference.
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate

More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.  Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
