MINNEAPOLIS -- Election Day for campaign 2022 is a little less than two months away, but early voting begins this Friday.That's why this month is Voter Registration Month. Minnesota state officials want everyone to check their registration and update if needed."Voting is among the most important rights we have as Americans. With our vote, we get to choose the future we want to live in. This voting season, Minnesotans have a variety of options to make their voice heard," Secretary of State Steve Simon said. "No matter which method Minnesotans use, their votes will be counted with the security and accuracy that make Minnesota's elections the envy of the nation."Starting now, voters can either request an absentee ballot and vote from home.Additionally, you can vote early in-person at your local election office. Your voting options are based on where you live. This year more than 150,000 Minnesotans live in areas that will vote exclusively by mail. Those people will be mailed ballots starting Friday, and they'll have to be returned by Nov. 8.That change is part of the recent redistricting that was done.Click here to learn more about your voting options.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO