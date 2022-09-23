ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
The Stranger

Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget

A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
State
Maine State
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, WA
Elections
State
Washington State
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington

Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si

The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
NORTH BEND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Art#Election Local#Co Chair#American
MyNorthwest.com

Big Tech made Seattle’s new status as a fashion capital inevitable

When you think of the most fashionable cities in the U.S., Seattle wouldn’t often come up, with its flannel-clad residents, often trudging through the rain in hiking boots and the distinct lack of an umbrella. But according to an article from Esquire, Seattle is now an unlikely fashion capital. The Gee and Ursula Show explains why this new status was actually inevitable.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

Washington Road Rage Ranked Among The Worst In The Country

Hey Seattleites, raise your hand if you’ve been a victim of Washington road rage 🤚. If you’ve driven around Seattle you may be familiar with the overall stereotype of Seattle-area drivers being, let’s say, overly-yielding (some may even call it “passive-aggressive”). That doesn’t seem to be the case all across Washington state, however. According to a new study, WA state drivers can be the most aggressive in the country. Read on for all the details about Washington road rage.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Elections
gigharbornow.org

Wait continues for new data on lead contamination near Donkey Creek

As the rocker Tom Petty told us, “The waiting is the hardest part.’’. A 20-year quest by state agencies to pinpoint the levels of toxic lead contamination of waters in and near Gig Harbor will continue for a while longer, as hiring slowly resumes at the Washington state Department of Ecology, and investigation and mitigation efforts inch forward.
GIG HARBOR, WA
KUOW

Seattle is ... thirsty? Yep, I said it.

The word "thirsty" generally means "feeling thirst" or being "deficient in moisture," like "parched." As in "Seattle is very thirsty right now," which is headline I wrote about how the Seattle-Tacoma area just experienced the driest summer on record. But it can also mean other things. The New York Times...
SEATTLE, WA
territorysupply.com

10 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways Near Seattle, Washington

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Trade the chaotic streets of Seattle for the serenity of a romantic getaway in one of the country’s most beautiful regions. Outside of Seattle lies...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Woods Creek Highlands, Its Latest New-Home Community in Monroe, Washington

MONROE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Woods Creek Highlands, a new community of single-family homes situated in the highly desirable city of Monroe, Washington. The community is located on the corner of Chain Lake Road and 134th Street Southeast, close to U.S. Route 2, Highway 522 and Interstate 405, providing easy access to Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters, Boeing at Paine Field in Everett and the major employment centers in Seattle and Bellevue. Woods Creek Highlands is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Monroe and a short drive to the Cascade Mountains and Stevens Pass for outdoor recreation, including skiing, hiking and camping. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Al Borlin Park and Centennial Park, which feature access to the Skykomish River, walking trails, open space, and picnic and barbeque areas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005106/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Woods Creek Highlands, its latest new-home community in Monroe, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)
MONROE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy