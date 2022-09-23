Read full article on original website
247Sports
Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire: Texas series 'should' continue, but Longhorns afraid to get beat
Texas Tech landed the biggest win of the Joey McGuire era to date Saturday when the Red Raiders held off Texas 37-34 in overtime. The Longhorns entered the game ranked, with their lone loss coming to Alabama in the season's second game. But Texas Tech, which previously knocked off a ranked Houston team in Lubbock in overtime, made the plays it needed to to pull off the upset.
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Texas unable to get the job done on the ground against Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns went on the road to Lubbock and, like so many before them, left the town disappointed. Texas fans and players had lofty expectations after two solid outings but came down to earth after the same old struggles emerged when they lined up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. An inability to find success running between the tackles, an inability to get off the field, and a lack of complementary football once again doomed Texas to a second-half meltdown and another frustrating result.
If You Rush The Field at Texas Tech, Don’t Be an Idiot
I love storming fields. I love storming courts. I love college football. Just look at this atmosphere in Lubbock after they beat the Texas Longhorns 37-34 in overtime this weekend:. I applauded this earlier in the weekend and stand by it. Throwing horns down in a mascot's face? Acceptable. An...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Roschon Johnson levels a Texas Tech defender, then makes 23-yard reception
Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson has been said to be the heart and soul of this football team due to his willingness to do whatever is asked of him. On Saturday, he got his hands dirty at the end of the first half, as he absolutely leveled a Texas Tech defender on a chip block before releasing into his route for a 23-yard catch and run.
voiceofmotown.com
Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode
Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
WATCH: Red Raider Fans Allegedly Beat Down Longhorn at KFC
A Longhorn fan got a bucket of chicken and a beat down at the KFC on the north end of Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend. This brutal attack looks to have happened during pregame tailgating festivities ahead of the Texas Tech-Texas game on Saturday, September 24th. There's no sound on...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas is a 9-point favorite over West Virginia
The Texas Longhorns weren’t able to pull out a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in Lubbock, but on Sunday, the Longhorns opened as nine-point favorites for next week’s game against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Austin, according to DraftKings*. The game time and network...
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from No. 22 Texas’ 37-34 OT loss to Texas Tech
Is it 2021? The product the No. 22 Texas Longhorns put on the field on Saturday afternoon would certainly suggest so, and unsurprisingly, it ended with a 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here are a few initial thoughts from the Longhorns latest loss. This was the...
WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win
The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.
Burnt Orange Nation
Hudson Card named starting QB against Texas Tech
Per the Longhorn Network, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has announced that sophomore quarterback Hudson Card will get the start against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock on Saturday. Card received the start last week against UTSA and even with all four quarterbacks making the trip this week,...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech live updates: Longhorns regain lead with 40-yard FG
For perhaps the last time as conference rivals, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns are in Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones A&T Stadium on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. Central. The Longhorns open Big 12 play against the Red Raiders trying to extend their road winning...
Texas Tech fans show their class right away vs. Texas football
It didn’t take long for the fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders to show their true colors at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for the matchup to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against No. 22 ranked Texas football. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods posted a picture of a video on Twitter on the afternoon of Sep. 24 showing Texas Tech fans around the entrance tunnel for Texas chanting “F— UT” at the team.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech live updates: Xavier Worthy scores first TD of season, Horns lead 17-14
For perhaps the last time as conference rivals, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns are in Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones A&T Stadium on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. Central. The Longhorns open Big 12 play against the Red Raiders trying to extend their road winning...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech live updates: Bert Auburn sends it into OT with 47-yard FG
For perhaps the last time as conference rivals, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns are in Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones A&T Stadium on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. Central. The Longhorns open Big 12 play against the Red Raiders trying to extend their road winning...
Ex-Texas football HC Charlie Strong embarrassed in first half by MTSU
One of the more surprising results from the first half of any college football game in Week 4 involved former Texas football head coach Charlie Strong (now the co-defensive coordinator in Coral Gables) and the No. 25 ranked Miami Hurricanes. Strong’s defensive unit, along with fellow co-defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, wasn’t supposed to be put to the test this weekend against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at home on Sep. 24.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech gamethread
The No. 22 Texas Longhorns are on the South Plains in Lubbock set to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Central on ESPN and this is your gamethread.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 5
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Glenn and Vandegrift breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 5 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Burnt Orange Nation
Postgame Reaction: Texas collapses against Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns went into Lubbock and in spite of building a halftime lead came away with a 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas managed to battle back in the first quarter, building a 10-point halftime lead, but the offense’s inability to extend a drive in the second half. Three of the final four drives of the game ended with punts, including a drive that gave Texas Tech the ball back with five minutes left in the game. The defense, who was on the field for nearly 100 plays, was unable to get a stop and the Red Raiders put a field goal through with 21 seconds left on the clock.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas embracing the opportunity on the road vs. Texas Tech
“We’re all we got. But we’re all we need, you got me? We’re all we need.”. For the first time on Saturday afternoon, Steve Sarkisian will lead his Texas Longhorns into the sea of red in Lubbock. A sold out Jones AT&T Stadium is what awaits the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Bevo Blvd. and surrounding entertainment supplement Texas tailgating scene
As Texas Longhorns athletics director Chris Del Conte arrived on the Forty Acres in late 2017, the campus and surrounding area continued to undergo a series of changes with parking lots used for tailgating across MLK lost to major construction projects and, eventually, the Moody Center occupying another key tailgating lot.
