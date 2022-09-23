ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 4

Kevin Lungarini
3d ago

That'll never Stop!! Boston Roads a Race Track,speeding is everywhere in Springfield,hear and read about it all the time,

Reply(3)
6
Related
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to garage fire in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a garage fire on Fairview Street in Greenfield Saturday night. Fire officials told Western Mass News crews responded after 8:00 p.m. A single-story garage, the attached greenhouse and their contents were a total loss. A car parked nearby the garage was also destroyed due to the radiating heat.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

House fire under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning house fire is under investigation in Springfield Monday. According to officials, firefighters were called to the fire on Rest Way shortly before 2:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and out in about 30 minutes. Officials said 2 people...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Sunday night news update

In this update, two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River, a new dispensary just opened up in Springfield, and the Big E hosted Vermont Day on Saturday. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast. Saturday night news update. Saturday morning news update. Updated: Sep. 24, 2022...
LONGMEADOW, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Accidents
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

2 injured after SUV crashes into Hartford gas station

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An SUV crashed late Saturday morning into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency at about 11:20 a.m. caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Traffic Accident#Wggb Wshm#Western Mass News
westernmassnews.com

Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: rebuilding from the ashes

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A well-known grocery store in Longmeadow and a scenic restaurant in Easthampton are making progress in rebuilding after fires tore through their businesses. Just days before Thanksgiving last year, a fire tore through a shopping plaza in Longmeadow, destroying several businesses, including the longstanding Armata’s Market.
LONGMEADOW, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike

The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
STURBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash

A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash

A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

6 Brick’s cannabis dispensary opens in Springfield

Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday. Annual Pawzaar Craft Fair benefits homeless animals in western Mass. Annual Pawzaar Craft Fair benefits homeless animals in western Mass. Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy