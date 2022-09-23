Read full article on original website
Kevin Lungarini
3d ago
That'll never Stop!! Boston Roads a Race Track,speeding is everywhere in Springfield,hear and read about it all the time,
Reply(3)
6
Related
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to garage fire in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a garage fire on Fairview Street in Greenfield Saturday night. Fire officials told Western Mass News crews responded after 8:00 p.m. A single-story garage, the attached greenhouse and their contents were a total loss. A car parked nearby the garage was also destroyed due to the radiating heat.
westernmassnews.com
House fire under investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning house fire is under investigation in Springfield Monday. According to officials, firefighters were called to the fire on Rest Way shortly before 2:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and out in about 30 minutes. Officials said 2 people...
westernmassnews.com
Sunday night news update
In this update, two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River, a new dispensary just opened up in Springfield, and the Big E hosted Vermont Day on Saturday. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast. Saturday night news update. Saturday morning news update. Updated: Sep. 24, 2022...
Heavy police presence seen on Stonina Drive in Chicopee
A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bus caught fire on Mass Pike in Sturbridge
A bus that was driving down I-90 caught fire around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
westernmassnews.com
Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
2 injured after SUV crashes into Hartford gas station
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An SUV crashed late Saturday morning into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency at about 11:20 a.m. caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
Motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford closes Leicester Street for two hours Sunday
OXFORD — Police are responding to a serious motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford late Sunday afternoon. Police have not confirmed any injuries. Route 56 on Leicester Street is closed for accident reconstruction. Oxford police said at around 4:10 p.m. that the road would be closed for about two hours.
Crash on I-91N in Longmeadow causing delays
A crash is causing traffic to back up on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow Friday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: rebuilding from the ashes
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A well-known grocery store in Longmeadow and a scenic restaurant in Easthampton are making progress in rebuilding after fires tore through their businesses. Just days before Thanksgiving last year, a fire tore through a shopping plaza in Longmeadow, destroying several businesses, including the longstanding Armata’s Market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
Two Massachusetts people killed in wrong-way crash with tractor-trailer in Connecticut
WINDSOR, Conn. — Two Massachusetts people were killed in a wrong-way crash with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning in Windsor, Connecticut. State Police identified the victims as Dominique Nicole Loiselle, 25, of Brighton, and James L. Bowen, 25, of East Longmeadow. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike
The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash
A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
Cone zone alert on High Street in Holyoke
Holyoke Department of Public Works announced that until Monday, various sections of High Street with be closed, so they can be repaved.
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash
A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
Hampden County Sheriff’s Department marine unit rescues Longmeadow teens on Connecticut River
Two Longmeadow teens were rescued Saturday morning by members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s marine patrol unit as their boat was taking on water on the Connecticut River near Chicopee. The teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s...
westernmassnews.com
6 Brick’s cannabis dispensary opens in Springfield
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday. Annual Pawzaar Craft Fair benefits homeless animals in western Mass. Annual Pawzaar Craft Fair benefits homeless animals in western Mass. Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West...
Comments / 4