The mother of a Charles City baby that was severely injured has now been arrested, according to KIMT. 19 year old Madison Geerts has been charged with Child Endangerment Resulting in Injury. Police say Geerts knew that her four month old son had suffered a severe head injury on September 6th but failed to get him any medical attention despite the fact he was vomiting and not eating nor sleeping for four days. The baby’s father, Ezekiel Larson, was arrested on Monday. He was the sole caretaker of the boy when he was injured, although it is still unclear how that happened.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO