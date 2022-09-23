Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Hickman hangs on against Smith-Cotton for first win of season
The offense took center stage in the first half, but it was Hickman’s defense that came up with a big play in the second half against Smith-Cotton to preserve its first win of the season Friday night. Senior Cole Harrell sacked Smith-Cotton quarterback Lane Simmons on third-and-2 on the...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri tennis dominates Bellarmine in home doubleheader
Missouri tennis improved to 4-0 on the season with two wins over Bellarmine on Saturday in Columbia. The Tigers won all 12 singles matches and went 4-2 in doubles play en route to a pair of 7-0 victories.
Columbia Missourian
MU tennis wins doubleheader over Nebraska-Omaha
Missouri tennis won its fifth and sixth matches in a row Sunday defeating Nebraska-Omaha in a doubleheader in Columbia. The Tigers did not drop a single match in singles or doubles, and earned two 7-0 victories.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge spoils Helias' homecoming, takes control of CMAC race
On a night of royalty at Helias, it was Rock Bridge who reigned Friday with a 31-20 road win in the Crusaders’ homecoming game. Rock Bridge improved to 4-1 overall and is now in full possession of first place in the Central Missouri Activities Conference with a 4-0 mark.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Rocking the Boat
As Fall begins, teams continue to try to either continue their success or turn their seasons around. Tolton continued their winning ways on homecoming, beating Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 63-0. Helias Catholic’s homecoming, however, did not end on a bright note, as the Crusaders lost 31-0 to Rock Bridge. Capital City won their matchup with intra-city rival Jefferson City 28-7. Centralia lost their first game of the season to Monroe City 28-7, and Fulton continues to struggle this year, as the Hornets dropped their fifth straight game of the season to Moberly, 28-14. Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents ‘Under the Lights’
What Bryan Harsin said after beating the Missouri Tigers
Bryan Harsin liked the effort, energy, and focus of his team in Saturday's victory
Columbia Missourian
Boonville Pirates struggle against high-flying Blair Oaks Falcons offense
Blair Oaks hosted Boonville Friday night and had absolutely no mercy for its guests, decimating the Pirates defense and coming up with a 52-13 win. The Falcons are now 5-0 this season and sit comfortably atop the Tri-County Conference. Boonville falls to 3-2 on the year. The Falcons offense wasted...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri pass rush has chance to shine at Jordan-Hare
Down 21-6 with the ball in the third quarter, Auburn had a chance to come back last week against Penn State. Quarterback TJ Finley set up in shotgun, looking to extend the drive on third-and-12 from his own 35. Finley took the snap and barely had time to look up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Hands Held High
The rainy skies of the afternoon gave way to the lights over the field Friday night. One homecoming ended in massive victory, one in heart wrenching defeat. Cheer teams brought the crowds to their feet, and the play on the field kept them there. Our team of visual storytellers once...
Columbia Missourian
Fumbling at the finish
Missouri football opened Southeastern Conference play Saturday in Auburn, and the highs and lows of in-conference football came out in full force during its 17-14 loss in overtime. Missouri and Auburn fought through regulation, and the game was tied at 14 entering overtime. Auburn kicked a field goal on their...
Columbia Missourian
Fulton's defense struggles against Moberly
Fulton football (0-5) answered Moberly's (3-2) aggressive offense through the first half but couldn’t see it through to the end where it lost 28-14. Moberly capitalized on Fulton’s lack of yardage in its first-half possessions, resulting to points on the board early. A successful pass from quarterback Collin Huffman to wide receiver Derieus Wallace kicked off the Spartans’ offensive momentum and set the tone for the game.
Columbia Missourian
Auburn 17, Missouri 14 (Final)
11 a.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama | TV: ESPN | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). Auburn, Anders Carlson 39-yard field goal. Auburn 17, Missouri 14. Second quarter. 0:30: Missouri, Brady Cook 1-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Missouri 14, Auburn 14. 9:34: Missouri,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Hermann remains undefeated after rivalry game
In a non-conference rivalry game, Hermann (5-0) defeated Owensville (3-2) 38-16 Friday night at Dutchmen Stadium. The rivalry, called the Gasconade County Bowl, has been close over the past four seasons. This season, however, Hermann took a commanding 16-0 early and never gave up the lead.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge's Allen scores four goals against Liberty
Rock Bridge boys soccer beat Liberty 5-0 in dominant fashion, with Cooper Allen filling the stat sheet with four goals. The Bruins scored with 19 minutes left in the first half to make it 1-0. Just nine minutes later, Allen ripped a free kick from 30 yards out to beat the keeper to make it 2-0.
Columbia Missourian
Robert Earl (Rob) Hamilton, July 5, 1970 — Aug. 31, 2022
Rob was a fun-loving, hard-working, personable guy who was much loved by his wife Amy (Davis) of Lee’s Summit, his son Matt of Tuscumbia, Alabama, his daughter Julia of Columbia, his mother and step-father, Mary and Les Sapp of Columbia, and his sisters Teresa Hundelt of Renton, Washington, and Debbie (Paul) Thompson, also of Columbia. He also leaves behind five nieces and a nephew. His father, John Hamilton, preceded him in death. Rob was living in Lee’s Summit at the time of his death, however, he spent most of his life in Columbia, having gone to Rock Bridge Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and graduating from Rock Bridge High School in 1989.
KCTV 5
Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
Columbia Missourian
The Mid-Missouri Pride Parade takes on Broadway
The first inaugural Mid-Missouri Pride Parade walked, danced and rolled through downtown on Sunday in Columbia. Hundreds lined Tenth Street and Broadway Avenue to kick off the second day of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest, which lasted around 45 minutes. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe made an appearance in an old red car, waving a pride flag.
Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks
Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
Comments / 0