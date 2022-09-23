ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last game at Cinergy Field | Enquirer historic front pages from Sept. 23

By The Enquirer
Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines.

Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on September 23 in years ranging from 1946 to 2003. Headlines include the last game at Cinergy Field (formerly Riverfront Stadium) in 2002, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower campaigning in Cincinnati in 1952 and the ends of many Reds seasons.

Check out more editions of Today in History at Cincinnati.com. Get full access to more than 180 years of The Enquirer’s print archives at Newspapers.com.

Community Policy