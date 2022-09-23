ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Northeast Ohio synagogues raise security ahead of High Holy Days

By Melissa Reid
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Synagogues across Northeast Ohio will be under tight security with the approach of the Jewish High Holy Days.

“We are coming out of two years of COVID where we did not host a lot of in-house religious services. We are expecting larger crowds this year for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur,” said Jim Hartnett, director of security with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.

The Jewish Federation has teamed up with local law enforcement to devise security plans for this year’s services.

“That involves a lot of on-site visits with synagogue lay leaders, rabbis, ushers, greeters just to make sure they have all their safety protocols in place,” said Hartnett.

According to Beachwood police chief Katherine McLaughlin, the department has teamed up with area police departments in providing security at religious institutions throughout the community.

“We are going to have increased presence, patrols, and special attentions to the community,” said McLaughlin.

The Jewish Federation will also be using their new state-of-the-art security system, which includes 700 security cameras and dozens of license plate readers that feed live into a communications center in real-time.

“My advice to people if they are partaking in the holiday would be to travel in groups, pairs. If you are walking in the roadway, use crosswalks,” said McLaughlin.

