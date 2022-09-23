Read full article on original website
Baltimore County Police seek assistance in locating a potentially armed man
According to police, Rayner Whitaker could be in the Pikesville area in a white Lexus. Citizens are being advised not to approach as he is potentially armed.
55-year-old man dies in hit-an-run in Elkridge, police say
Elkridge, Md. (WBFF) — The Howard County Police say a 55-year-old man from Columbia died in a hit-and-run early this morning in Elkridge. Police said Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motor bike westbound on MD Route 175, when he got hit between I-95 and Route 108. The initial...
Man shot, killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE-- Moments before noon Sunday officers from the Wilkens Precinct responded to the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.Upon their arrival, officers say they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.Baltimore County Homicide responded and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.
Police: Homicide detectives investigating Lansdowne fatal shooting
LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead in Lansdowne Sunday morning. According to police, around 11 a.m. officers received a call about a shooting in the the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
One Killed In Double Odenton Shooting Under Investigation, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were dispatched to a stretch of the 1500 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, where there was a reported shooting.
Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police
A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting
A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
A shooting in Baltimore City leaves three people wounded
The shooting occurred on Saturday, September 24. All victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
'This may take a huge toll': Prince George's Co. community mourns boxing coach's death
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A boxing glove with a bouquet of flowers has become a tragically perfect memorial for the life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr., a man who overcame a tough history to provide peace to his community through the rough-and-tumble sport. Harrison was killed in...
Triple Overnight Shooting Under Investigation In Baltimore City
Three people were shot by an unknown gunman who remains at large following a night of violence in Baltimore, police say. Shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, members of the Baltimore Police Department's Southern District responded to the 3600 block of 5th Street for a reported shooting. Upon...
Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
Fight over gun near Baltimore Police headquarters ends with gunshot injury
BALTIMORE -- A fight over a gun on The Block early Sunday morning left one man with a gunshot wound and two other men in the custody of police, according to authorities.The three men were "in a physical altercation over the gun" when a bullet flew out of the chamber, striking a 27-year-old man in the foot, Chakia Fennoy, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, told WJZ.The trio's struggle for control over the gun occurred in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street a few minutes after 2 a.m.—just after some of the city's bars and clubs had closed for the night, police said.Officers on foot patrol in downtown Baltimore learned of the altercation after they heard a gunshot ring out near police headquarters, according to authorities.They responded to the sound and found the 27-year-old man with the gunshot injury, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.Police immediately took into custody the two other men who were both 26 years old, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Police identify man abducted, found shot dead in trunk of burning car in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of the man found dead inside the trunk of a burning car in northwest Baltimore. Investigators say 39-year-old Steven Gillus was found dead in the 4300 block of Windsor Mill Road. Anne Arundel County police said Gillus lived at The Preserve apartments in Hanover.
19-year-old arrested in connection with Crofton carjacking
CROFTON, Md. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a carjacking Thursday morning in Crofton. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person in the 1800 block of Hillburn Way. As officers were searching the area of...
Man injured in northeast Baltimore shooting Sunday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in the Parkside neighborhood in northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:35 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers were sent to the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Police...
Baltimore police identify three homicide victims from Tuesday, Wednesday
Baltimore City Police identified three people killed over two days this week:. 24-year-old Delon Bushrod was killed on September 20, 2022, in the 2800 block of Bookert Drive. 53-year-old Kelly Logan was killed on September 21, 2022, in the 2100 block of Kloman Street. 39-year-old Steven Gillus was killed on...
Woman Fights Off Burglar, Attempted Rapist After Attack At Silver Spring Apartment, Police Say
A Maryland woman was able to fight off a would-be rapist at her Silver Spring apartment during a burglary, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. Officials said that at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring, a woman was attacked from behind by an unknown man, officials said.
Victim Killed In Violent Essex Murder Identified, Motive Under Investigation
The Baltimore County Homicide unit has identified the victim in an early morning, gruesome homicide, officials said. On Sept. 22, at around 5:45 a.m., officers found 27-year-old Andrew Miller in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, with upper body wounds, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Miller was...
