Baltimore County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

55-year-old man dies in hit-an-run in Elkridge, police say

Elkridge, Md. (WBFF) — The Howard County Police say a 55-year-old man from Columbia died in a hit-and-run early this morning in Elkridge. Police said Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motor bike westbound on MD Route 175, when he got hit between I-95 and Route 108. The initial...
ELKRIDGE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot, killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE-- Moments before noon Sunday officers from the Wilkens Precinct responded to the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.Upon their arrival, officers say they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.Baltimore County Homicide responded and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Homicide detectives investigating Lansdowne fatal shooting

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead in Lansdowne Sunday morning. According to police, around 11 a.m. officers received a call about a shooting in the the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LANSDOWNE, MD
City
Essex, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Essex, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
ELKRIDGE, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
#Baltimore Police
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fight over gun near Baltimore Police headquarters ends with gunshot injury

BALTIMORE -- A fight over a gun on The Block early Sunday morning left one man with a gunshot wound and two other men in the custody of police, according to authorities.The three men were "in a physical altercation over the gun" when a bullet flew out of the chamber, striking a 27-year-old man in the foot, Chakia Fennoy, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, told WJZ.The trio's struggle for control over the gun occurred in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street a few minutes after 2 a.m.—just after some of the city's bars and clubs had closed for the night, police said.Officers on foot patrol in downtown Baltimore learned of the altercation after they heard a gunshot ring out near police headquarters, according to authorities.They responded to the sound and found the 27-year-old man with the gunshot injury, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.Police immediately took into custody the two other men who were both 26 years old, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

19-year-old arrested in connection with Crofton carjacking

CROFTON, Md. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a carjacking Thursday morning in Crofton. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person in the 1800 block of Hillburn Way. As officers were searching the area of...
CROFTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man injured in northeast Baltimore shooting Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in the Parkside neighborhood in northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:35 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers were sent to the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify three homicide victims from Tuesday, Wednesday

Baltimore City Police identified three people killed over two days this week:. 24-year-old Delon Bushrod was killed on September 20, 2022, in the 2800 block of Bookert Drive. 53-year-old Kelly Logan was killed on September 21, 2022, in the 2100 block of Kloman Street. 39-year-old Steven Gillus was killed on...
BALTIMORE, MD

